How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham in USA: 2025/26 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Wolverhampton vs Tottenham on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Wolverhampton vs Tottenham WHAT English Premier League WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, April 25, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network, Universo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Wolves enter this match with their fate already sealed. Officially relegated from the Premier League, the club now plays only for pride in front of their home supporters at Molineux. Without the crushing weight of a survival battle, Rob Edwards‘ side could play with a dangerous freedom, looking to end a disastrous season on a positive note and disrupt their opponents’ plans.

For Tottenham, the stakes could not be higher. Mired in the relegation zone, every single point is critical to their survival hopes. With new manager Roberto De Zerbi at the helm, the urgency to secure a victory is immense. This clash against the league’s bottom side is a must-win, and anything less than three points would be a catastrophic blow to their chances of staying in the top flight.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories for these two clubs are a study in contrasts. Wolves have been anchored to the bottom of the table, plagued by a lack of firepower and the league’s second-worst defense. Their relegation is the culmination of a campaign filled with struggles. Tottenham, on the other hand, has experienced a dramatic second-half collapse, plummeting into the relegation zone after collecting just three points in their last ten matches.

Tactically, Tottenham is expected to dominate possession and push the pace. De Zerbi’s side will likely be the aggressors, desperately searching for goals against a porous Wolves defense that has shipped 12 goals in its last four games. Wolves have the second-highest expected goals against (xGA) in the league, meaning Spurs should create plenty of scoring opportunities. However, with the pressure off, Wolves could prove to be an unpredictable counter-attacking threat.

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The motivations are clear and starkly different. Tottenham is fighting for its Premier League life, and the financial and reputational implications of relegation are massive. Every player will feel the immense pressure to perform. Wolves are playing purely for professional pride and for their fans, which can make them a dangerous spoiler against a nervous and desperate Tottenham squad.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has recently been dominated by Wolverhampton. Spurs are winless in their last six encounters with Wolves, a run that includes four losses and two draws. The last time Tottenham managed a victory against this opponent was back in 2022, making Molineux a difficult ground for them to visit.

A look at the last five meetings reveals a clear pattern of high-scoring and competitive matches. Wolves have secured three wins (4-2, 2-1, 2-1), while two matches have ended in draws (1-1, 2-2). Tottenham has consistently struggled to contain the Wolves attack, and the results underscore their recent difficulties in this matchup.

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The most significant trend for bettors is the frequency of goals. Both teams have scored in each of the last five Premier League meetings between the clubs. These games have produced an average of 3.6 goals per match, suggesting that another open and attacking contest is highly likely on Saturday.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams head into this crucial fixture grappling with significant injury concerns, particularly in defense and in goal.

Wolves are sweating on the fitness of goalkeeper Jose Sa, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Yerson Mosquera is unavailable due to suspension, while Matt Doherty is a doubt after picking up a knock. These absences will force manager Rob Edwards to shuffle his defensive lineup.

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Tottenham‘s injury list is even more concerning. First-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is sidelined, meaning Kinsky will start between the posts. The defense is further weakened by the absence of Cristian Romero and Ben Davies. Key attackers Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus also remain unavailable, placing more pressure on the available forwards to deliver.

Wolves Projected XI (3-4-3): Sá; T. Gomes, Krejčí, S. Bueno; Tchatchoua, André, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Mané, R. Gomes, Adam Armstrong.

This lineup reflects Wolves‘ standard formation. With their fate sealed, expect them to play with freedom, with Adam Armstrong leading the line and looking to exploit a makeshift Tottenham defense.

Tottenham Projected XI (4-3-3): Kinský; Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Udogie; Gallagher, Bissouma, Bentancur; Tel, Simons, Solanke.

De Zerbi is forced into several changes due to injuries. The responsibility will fall heavily on Dominic Solanke in attack to find the goals needed to secure a season-saving victory for Spurs.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Wolves vs Tottenham match on DirecTV Stream. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to the Premier League, a subscription to DirecTV Stream gives you access to other top soccer competitions from around the world. Enjoy coverage of leagues like LaLiga, Liga MX, and the Bundesliga, as well as major cup tournaments.

The most basic subscription to DirecTV Stream comes in at $69.99 per month. This plan offers a comprehensive package for soccer fans, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action from your favorite leagues.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.