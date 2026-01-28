Rafael Leao may be tempted to leave as AC Milan star reportedly emerges as a top priority for a Premier League giant

Even though Rafael Leão began the 2025–26 season without a guaranteed starting role under coach Massimiliano Allegri, he turned his situation around and became a key player for AC Milan. As the Italian side aims for UEFA Champions League spots, they are also planning key reinforcements. Nonetheless, the Portuguese star might be tempted to leave the Rossoneri, as he has reportedly become a priority target for a Premier League club.

According to a report by Nathan Salt of TEAMtalk, Manchester United are closely monitoring AC Milan’s Rafael Leão. While the Portuguese winger is among the team’s top scorers this season, the Rossoneri would be willing to let him go only for a fee in the €80–85 million range, a figure they have previously quoted to Arsenal. With Patrick Dorgu as their only natural left winger, the arrival of the 26-year-old star would represent a marquee signing for the Red Devils.

With Massimiliano Allegri’s arrival, the Rossoneri underwent major changes in their offense. With this, Rafael Leão’s continuity was in jeopardy, as he would no longer be able to play as a winger. Despite this, the coach decided to stick with the Portuguese, which proved to be a success as he is now the team’s second-highest scorer, netting eight goals and demonstrating his importance.

Rafael Leao’s departure would carry significant weight, as he has been one of the AC Milan’s standout players since 2019. However, coach Allegri consistently favors a two-striker formation, which limits Leao to a second striker role that doesn’t allow him to showcase his talents on the wing. Additionally, the 26-year-old star has repeatedly expressed his desire to play in the Premier League, which makes his departure a real possibility.

Leao’s potential departure could spark AC Milan’s offensive reset

Massimiliano Allegri has managed to raise AC Milan’s competitiveness by relying on a solid defense and a consistent midfield. However, they still face serious issues within the squad, as the defensive line remains quite thin in terms of rotation. In addition, the Rossoneri have been struggling in front of goal, making attacking reinforcements seem inevitable. For that reason, Rafael Leao’s departure would not necessarily be a negative outcome.

Leao may still manage to maintain a good level as a striker, but he has not been able to reach his best form when playing as a left winger. Given this, star’s departure to the Red Devils might not be entirely negative, as it would allow AC Milan to strengthen their attack with a player more suited to Massimiliano Allegri’s needs. Similarly, the Portuguese player would once again have the opportunity to shine as a left winger, returning to his best form.