Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate Santiago Gimenez delivers crucial update on his ankle injury: ‘I am recovering well’

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

Santiago Gimenez has experienced a somewhat disappointing stint at the Rossoneri, arriving with high expectations as the ideal attacking partner for Christian Pulisic. However, he has scored only seven goals since joining AC Milan and faced an ankle injury that required surgery, further complicating his tenure. After spending several months on the sidelines, the Mexican striker recently provided an encouraging update on his recovery.

“It was difficult because there were weeks when I was playing in pain. The injury kept getting worse. I needed to stop, but now I just want to focus on the present and the future, not the past. I’m motivated because my recovery is going well and I hope to be able to play again in a few weeks… A month has passed since the surgery, and I can say it was the best decision… I’m looking forward to coming back stronger,” Santiago Gimenez said, via ESPN.

Although Gimenez decided not to give a specific date for his return, his statement that he could be back in a few weeks has given hope to many fans. Unlike at the start of the season, AC Milan are not enjoying their best offensive form. Not only has Pulisic‘s level dropped, but so have Rafael Leao and Christopher Nkunku. For this reason, the Mexican’s return could be a definitive boost for the team.

Santiago Gimenez faces a challenging task upon his return, with AC Milan eager to enhance their offense. Given this, the future of the Mexican player and Nkunku is not entirely clear, as they have failed to shine and could be forced to leave the team. With Niclas Füllkrug impressing and Dusan Vlahovic as the supposed priority target as a free agent, the 24-year-old striker must take advantage of the remaining months to convince the team and gain prominence.

Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan scores

Allegri keeps battling to revive AC Milan’s struggling offense

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Massimiliano Allegri has made it clear that his commitment to offense goes beyond just two forwards, as he expects the midfield to contribute greatly as well. However, the coach has not managed to make his strategy shine, as not only have Rafael Leao and Pulisic seen their performance drop, but Adrien Rabiot, Samuele Ricci, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have also failed to make a difference in terms of scoring.

Christian Pulisic faces unexpected threat as Milan teammate issues brutal 2026 FIFA World Cup warning to the USMNT star

Christian Pulisic faces unexpected threat as Milan teammate issues brutal 2026 FIFA World Cup warning to the USMNT star

Amid their evident scoring struggles, Rossoneri fans are calling for changes in the Italian coach’s attacking strategy. With a center forward like Füllkrug available, Allegri might could flank him with Rafael Leão on the left wing and Christian Pulisic on the right. However, AC Milan have largely maintained their current setup, emphasizing midfield consistency and defensive solidity over a more aggressive offensive approach, raising concerns.

With Santiago Gimenez nearing a return from his ankle injury, coach Massimiliano Allegri has several options to enhance the team’s offensive impact. As the 24-year-old aims to secure a spot on the roster, the Mexican forward could play a significant role, seeking additional playing time before next season. However, lingering doubts persist as Allegri’s resistance to altering the offensive strategy may affect the team’s season objectives.

