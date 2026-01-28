World Cup winner set to leave Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League, eyes return to Europe

The Saudi Pro League has been a major attraction in recent years for top-level players who left Europe in exchange for massive salaries. Cristiano Ronaldo was the first to take that path, and many other stars followed. Now, a World Cup winner could be set to leave the league in order to return to Europe.

“After two and a half seasons at Al Ittihad, N’Golo Kante has never been closer to leaving Saudi Arabia,” Foot Mercato reports. The reasons behind this situation are tied to opposing positions held by the player and the Saudi club, with each side defending its own interests.

“With his contract expiring next June, Kante has refused to extend his stay with Al Ittihad,” the report adds. “Al Ittihad’s strategy is clear: they don’t want to lose one of their key players for free… The Saudi club intends to use this winter transfer window to reduce its wage bill while also recouping a transfer fee.”

Kante joined the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2023 after shining with Chelsea and was one of Al Ittihad’s marquee signings alongside Karim Benzema. Since then, the midfielder has made 106 appearances, scored 10 goals, and won two titles.

Ngolo Kante of Al Ittihad.

However, his move to a less competitive league has hurt Kante’s chances of remaining part of Didier Deschamps’ France squad, something the player is eager to address ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s dominance finally ends in 2026 as top Saudi Pro League rival shockingly claims Golden Boot lead

Can Kante play at the 2026 World Cup?

N’Golo Kante was one of the key figures in France’s World Cup triumph in Russia in 2018. He formed a brilliant midfield partnership with Paul Pogba that proved decisive in stabilizing the team on the road to the title, allowing attacking stars such as Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe to shine.

However, Kante lost his place ahead of the 2022 World Cup due to injury and was unable to take part in the tournament. Six months later, his move to the Saudi Pro League dealt another blow to his national team prospects. Since then, Kante has missed 22 of France’s last 34 matches.

A club change during the January transfer window could benefit the 34-year-old midfielder, who may find greater exposure in a European league and convince Deschamps that he is capable of playing at the next World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kante’s potential destination

Al Ittihad’s position regarding Kante appears clear at the moment: either extend his contract to keep him at the club or negotiate his departure during the January transfer window to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

“This situation could facilitate a swift departure for the French international, especially as Fenerbahce’s interest is growing and discussions could intensify in the coming days,” Foot Mercato notes. The Turkish club is competing in the UEFA Europa League, which could provide Kante with the visibility he needs at this stage of his career.