Christian Pulisic‘s impact at AC Milan since his summer 2023 transfer from Chelsea has been nothing short of remarkable, both on and off the pitch, according to a report by Calciomercato.com. His exemplary professionalism and unwavering commitment have translated into impressive goals and assists, solidifying his position as a key player for the Rossoneri.

The €22 million transfer fee for Pulisic is widely considered one of the best deals orchestrated by AC Milan‘s directors, Giorgio Furlani and Geoffrey Moncada. While Pulisic’s contributions on the field speak for themselves, the player’s personality and work ethic also shine through.

Interestingly, Pulisic isn’t particularly fond of the “Captain America” nickname, preferring to view football as a natural extension of himself.

AC Milan’s management has been actively working to secure contract renewals for key players in recent weeks, offering improved terms. The renewals of Matteo Gabbia, Tijjani Reijnders, and Mike Maignan have already been announced, with Pulisic’s renewal negotiations next on the agenda. While Milan already had an option to extend his contract until 2028, the club has decided to initiate formal discussions with Pulisic and his agent to enhance his current annual salary of €4 million to €5 million.

Pulisic’s focus: Winning titles at San Siro

Pulisic is fully committed to his AC Milan journey, with winning titles at San Siro being his primary objective. Rumors of interest from Liverpool, suggesting a potential return to England, have surfaced.

However, with contract renewal negotiations underway, the likelihood of such a move seems increasingly remote. The improved contract terms show the confidence of AC Milan’s board and management and their belief in his potential to help the club succeed. The renewal signals a long-term commitment to Pulisic.

