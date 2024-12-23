More than three years have passed since Zinedine Zidane parted ways with Real Madrid on May 27, 2021, and the French legend has yet to return to the dugout. Recent reports, however, have revealed the two destinations Zidane would consider coaching after turning down offers from European powerhouses like Manchester United, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich.

Zidane’s second stint as Real Madrid’s head coach began in 2019, following his historic first tenure, where he led the club to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles. While his second era wasn’t as dominant, it still included a La Liga title and a Supercopa de España win during the 2020-21 season. Despite having one year left on his contract, Zidane chose to leave, reportedly due to dissatisfaction with the lack of support from the club’s hierarchy.

According to Marca, Zidane is only interested in two coaching roles: Real Madrid and France national team. Loyalty is said to be the driving factor behind this decision, as Zidane does not envision himself managing any other club or national side.

Since his departure, neither of these opportunities has materialized. Zidane has reportedly mended his relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, but he recognizes that Carlo Ancelotti is currently the right coach for the club. Establishing himself as a viable future candidate for Los Blancos will require patience.

On the national team front, Zidane has been linked as a potential successor to Didier Deschamps. Speculation was particularly strong following France’s shocking elimination at the hands of Switzerland in the UEFA EURO 2020 (held in 2021). However, the French Football Federation chose to retain Deschamps, who has since extended his contract through the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This means Zidane will have to bide his time for another opportunity to lead Les Bleus.

Zidane’s rejected options

There were several projects that reached Zinedine Zidane in this more than 1,300 days without coaching a professional team. Over his hiatus, Zidane has received numerous proposals from top clubs, including Manchester United, Juventus, PSG, and Bayern Munich.

Despite his connection to Juventus, where he spent five successful years as a player, Zidane declined every approach. According to Marca, his answer to all of these offers was consistent: “No, thank you.”

For now, Zidane’s unwavering bond with Real Madrid and the French national team remains central to his coaching aspirations. While he waits for the right project, Zidane has focused his attention on the Zidane Five Club, a school he founded in Aix-en-Provence, France, with the objective to foster social inclusion for at-risk youth through sports