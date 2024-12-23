As excitement grows around Lionel Messi‘s preparation with the Argentina national team for their 2026 World Cup title defense, not everyone is impressed. Former Argentina goalkeeper Hugo Gatti has stirred controversy with sharp criticisms of Messi and Major League Soccer, bluntly stating, “Today he’s one less.”

Hugo Gatti, an iconic goalkeeper who played from 1962 to 1989, holds records for the most matches played in Argentina’s First Division (765) and the joint-most penalties saved (26, alongside Ubaldo Fillol). Despite featuring in 18 matches for the national team, Gatti has become more known for his outspoken opinions than his on-field achievements.

Nicknamed “El Loco” (The Crazy), Gatti didn’t hold back when asked about Messi’s chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup. Speaking to La Nacion, he remarked, “He might make it, but he’ll be one player less. He’s already one player less today. He’s playing country club (amateur) soccer in the United States,”

When prompted about Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays in Saudi Arabia, Gatti was quick to highlight the contrast: “Yes, but it’s tougher to play there. Everyone plays there. They run, they go all out. Cristiano, even with limitations, is phenomenal. But even limited, he’s better than Messi.”

Gatti also criticized Messi for not stepping out of his comfort zone during his career. “He’s limited because he doesn’t have Messi’s natural abilities, but he played for the best teams in the world. Where did Messi play? At Barça and with the Argentina national team. Messi didn’t push himself to play for other teams, in other countries. And he had opportunities, you know?,”” he concluded.

Lionel Messi’s storied career has been defined by unprecedented achievements, particularly with Argentina, including two Copa America titles, a Finalissima, and the 2022 World Cup victory. However, not everyone has been content with his performances, as critics like Gatti continue to question his legacy.

The reasons behind Messi’s criticism

Gatti, who has consistently voiced his admiration for Diego Maradona, doubled down on his longstanding belief that Messi falls short of Argentina’s greatest. “Messi will never be more than Maradona,” he said back when Argentina won the 2022 World Cup, adding that Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world.

Gatti also gave insight into his critical stance on Messi: “Nobody even kicked him. In soccer, if they let you play, as Alfredo Di Stefano used to say, you play every day. And Alfredo Di Stefano said it, who was the best after Pele. But with Maradona, they kicked him to death. Nobody kicked Messi. And when they kicked Diego, he got back up again. With Messi, you touch him, and he stays down.”

As Messi gears up for the next World Cup, these critiques are unlikely to faze him. With the Argentine national team sitting at the top of the CONMEBOL qualifiers, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to focus on writing the next chapter of his storied career.