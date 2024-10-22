Christian Pulisic scored an Olimpico in AC Milan’s first Champions League win of the season against Club Brugge. Paulo Fonseca’s team recorded a 3-1 victory with the in-form American scoring the opener direct from a corner kick. The Belgian champions played the majority of the game with ten men.

Pulisic continues excellent form with goal from corner kick

Milan’s right-winger also attempted their first big chance in a slow-paced first half. After an excellent play from Rafael Leao, Pulisic’s shot from a tight angle was parried away by Liverpool’s former goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

But he wasn’t able to stop Pulisic’s memorable goal. Cesareo Onzari’s strike for Argentina against 1924 Olympic champions Uruguay was the first known instance of a direct corner kick goal. That’s the reason it gets the Spanish name ‘Olimpico.’

There has been no shortage of Olimpicos in US soccer. Global superstars David Beckham and Thierry Henry scored similar goals in intertwining MLS careers. For USWNT, Megan Rapinoe netted a fitting Olimpico against Canada in the 2012 Olympics.

With an assist to Samuel Chukwueze against Udinese, Pulisic became the first European top-five league player to register direct goal involvement in 7 consecutive games this season. And he’s now scored in both Champions League games at San Siro.

Crucial win for Milan’s European campaign

Despite Club Brugge being reduced to ten men after Raphael Onyedika’s red card in the 40th minute, the Italian side conceded the equalizer right after the break. Soon after, Tijani Reijnders scored a well-taken brace to secure Milan’s first Champions League points.

The Dutch international also provided what could have been a historic goal for Francesco Camarda, who was making his Champions League debut. The 16-year-old saw his strike chalked off by VAR after a wild celebration in the stadium.

Fonseca’s men narrowly lost to Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen in the first two rounds. Milan’s next game in the competition will see them travel to European kings, Real Madrid. But their remaining four fixtures will pit them against three clubs outside the top-ten leagues and debutant Girona.

Brugge similarly has three points after three rounds of games in Europe’s premier competition. Their league form has been worrying, but there is a playoff system to save their season like their revival last term.

Tough schedule list ahead for Pulisic’s Milan

The US international started all 11 games for AC Milan so far in the season. Apart from games against Venezia and Leece where they led by more than two goals at half-time, the Rossoneri had to rely on his services until late in every game. He also played the entire 90 minutes against Brugge despite feeling discomfort 15 minutes from time.

Mauricio Pochettino expressed his concern about Pulisic’s workload on his first USMNT press conference. The decision to send him back to Milan before the Mexico game also caused a stir in the US soccer circle.

AC Milan will play last season’s sensation Bologna on Saturday before a midweek fixture against Serie A’s leaders Napoli. With Inter hosting Juventus this Sunday, it will be a decisive week.

