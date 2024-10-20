Milan’s 1-0 victory over Udinese may have been a tense affair, but it was a triumph that showcased both the team’s resilience and the growing influence of Christian Pulisic at the club. Much of the attention this season has been on Pulisic’s offensive contributions. However, the Rossoneri’s coach Paulo Fonseca singled out the American winger for his incredible defensive efforts during the nail-biting win.

The match at San Siro was far from straightforward. The home side were reduced to 10 men just before the 30-minute mark after a red card. This placed them at a numerical disadvantage for the majority of the game. Yet, despite being a man down, Milan managed to outplay Udinese, holding on for a much-needed win. Pulisic’s assist for Samuel Chukwueze’s winning goal was crucial. However, it was his all-around performance, especially his defensive work, that earned high praise from his coach.

“It was a difficult match, and those who were on the field demonstrated that they can suffer together and defend together,” Fonseca said after the match. “I watched Pulisic clear the area at the far post with his head. More than the quality in the first 30 minutes, I have to assess this because it’s what has been lacking in this team: being a team”.

Pulisic hot streak continued against Udinese

Pulisic’s assist in the Udinese match extended his streak of goal contributions to seven consecutive games. This remarkable feat makes him the first player across Europe’s top five leagues to achieve this milestone in 2024. Since moving to the San Siro, the 26-year-old has been in sensational form; contributing both goals and assists as a central figure in the Rossoneri’s attacking setup.

The United States international opened his Serie A account with a goal against Parma in August. He has since added to his tally with goals against Venezia, Inter, Lecce, and Fiorentina. His assist against Udinese followed another assist against Lazio. This shows that Pulisic is not just scoring but also creating chances for his teammates. As of now, only Cole Palmer (44 goal contributions: 28 goals, 16 assists) has more goal contributions than Pulisic (28: 17 goals, 11 assists) among midfielders since the start of last season.

The American has quickly established himself as a key player for AC Milan. His versatility and ability to influence games from different positions on the pitch have made him indispensable. Despite missing some time with the USMNT, the winger returned to Italy fully recharged. Thus, he is ready to make an impact in Serie A, continuing his fine run of form.

“Chris is incredible; I saw him in defense and in midfield. I think we need to appreciate his performance, especially in defense,” Fonseca stated. The Milan coach’s admiration for Pulisic’s work ethic and commitment to the team was evident. An often-overlooked aspect of analyzing offensive players, he brought attention to the American’s defensive efforts.

Defensive contributions in critical moment

While Pulisic has been lauded for his offensive prowess, Fonseca made sure to acknowledge his defensive contributions in the Udinese match. In a game where Milan were forced to defend for long periods, Pulisic played a vital role in keeping Udinese at bay. His clearance at the far post, an action more commonly associated with defenders, demonstrated his willingness to help the team in any way necessary.

“It’s what has been lacking in this team: being a team,” Fonseca emphasized. This recognition of collective effort and teamwork underlined the importance of every player contributing, regardless of their usual roles. Pulisic’s ability to perform at both ends of the pitch was crucial in securing the three points for Milan, especially in a match where they were under significant pressure.

