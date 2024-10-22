The first El Clasico matchup between Real Madrid and Barcelona will have special programming via ESPN this weekend. With the two sides locked in an early title race in LaLiga, this tense game is pivotal for the title race this season. Additionally, it is the first chance to see Kylian Mbappe go up against Barcelona while wearing the famous white kit of Real Madrid. The game has all the makings of a great contest, and ESPN is taking advantage.

Saturday’s game between the two Spanish giants will have an ESPN+ MegaCast. This means that on Saturday, there will be five different viewing options at the disposal of fans in the United States. ESPN+ will have traditional English-language coverage, as it has had for recent instances on El Clasico. Likewise, ESPN Deportes will broadcast the game for Spanish-language audiences. Then, as part of an increased push for reactionary commentary in sports, there will be English and Spanish watch-along shows for live reactions during the game. ESPN+ will have this available with the stars of ESPN FC for those in English and Ahora o Nunca for those watching in Spanish.

Viewing options for El Clasico

English-language Broadcast — ESPN+ Commentary by Ian Darke and Steve McManaman

Spanish-language broadcast — ESPN Deportes Commentary by Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart

English-language watch-along — ESPN+ Analysis by Dan Thomas, Alejandro Moreno and Craig Burley

Spanish-language watch-along — ESPN+ Analysis by Mauricio Pedroza, Herculez Gomez, Alex Pareja, and Carolina de las Salas

Aerial Camera — ESPN+ Fans can see formations and player movements from one perspective.



Additionally, ESPN is providing over two hours of pregame and postgame coverage for those watching in English and Spanish. For English-language audiences, ESPN2 will have pregame coverage with an El Clasico special with Dan Thomas, Alejandro Moreno and Craig Burley. ESPN Deportes will also have extensive pregame coverage in the buildup to the game.

Much-anticipated El Clasico means heightened programming for ESPN

The widespread coverage for ESPN of this El Clasico is fitting. Real Madrid and Barcelona are a step ahead of the pack in LaLiga. Through 10 games this season, Barcelona has won nine. Its loss against Osasuna is the only blemish for Hansi Flick’s debut season domestically. Real Madrid is one of two teams in Spain without a loss this season. However, three draws for Carlo Ancelotti mean Real Madrid is three points behind Barcelona. ESPN is surely hoping for a goal fest between the two teams with the most goals in LaLiga thus far. Robert Lewandowski already has 12 goals in league play while Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Raphinha all have at least five goals.

These are the modern icons of the game that ESPN will be showing during the game. However, across the English and Spanish broadcasts, players who have represented Barcelona and Real Madrid will be all over the place. Iker Casillas, Luis Garcia, Jurgen Klinsmann, Patrick Kluivert, Rafa Marquez, Hugo Sanchez and Mario Suarez will feature in the pregame coverage of the Champions League.

Those looking to watch the actual game can tune in at 3 p.m. ET. ESPN+ is broadcasting the English language broadcast, aerial camera and watch-along shows. ESPN Deportes, which is available in many TV packages, has the traditional Spanish broadcast.

PHOTO: IMAGO