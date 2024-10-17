Christian Pulisic has been a key figure for Milan, cementing his importance in the team’s success under Paulo Fonseca. Since joining the Rossoneri, Pulisic has made himself indispensable, contributing heavily both in goals and assists. However, this reliance on the American winger has come at a cost. It has led to concerns about his physical fitness and the risk of injury due to overexertion.

Mauricio Pochettino, Pulisic‘s coach with the US national team, has advised that the young star requires rest. However, Milan’s head coach Paulo Fonseca is hesitant to follow this advice. The reality is that Pulisic has become too essential to his setup to be easily rotated out. Especially given the lack of suitable alternatives on the bench.

Since he arrived at San Siro from Chelsea, Pulisic has consistently delivered for Milan; playing a crucial role in their attack. Over the tenures of both Stefano Pioli and Fonseca, he has been an indispensable player. Mainly, due to his goal-scoring and assist-generating prowess. In the current season alone, Pulisic has registered seven goal contributions in seven games. Thus, continuing to showcase his importance to the Rossoneri.

Rafael Leao, Milan’s other star winger, has struggled with consistency this season. Thus, further increasing the team’s reliance on Pulisic to deliver in critical moments. The American’s combination of speed, technical skill, and creativity has filled a void in the attacking line. The 26-year-old has helped the club remain competitive in both Serie A and the Champions League.

Pochettino’s concerns and Milan’s dilemma

Despite his remarkable form, Pulisic’s intense workload has sparked concerns from Mauricio Pochettino. During a press conference, Pochettino revealed that Pulisic had arrived at the US camp “a little bit tired” due to his demanding schedule. Pulisic has started every game this season, including two Champions League matches and seven Serie A games. The Argentine coach has expressed concern that playing too many games may be harmful to the winger.

Pochettino’s words highlight a broader issue with elite players: the balance between maximizing their output and protecting their physical well-being. Given Pulisic’s history of injuries, particularly during his time at Chelsea, there is reason for concern. However, Fonseca finds himself in a difficult position, where the luxury of rotating a player as important as Pulisic is not readily available.

Fonseca faces a conundrum of importance for Christian Pulisic

Fonseca’s reluctance to rest Pulisic stems from the fact that AC Milan does not have a suitable replacement who can replicate the American’s output. While Samuel Chukwueze was brought in to provide competition for Pulisic, his form has been poor over the past year. Thus, making him an unreliable option for the Portuguese coach. Similarly, Noah Okafor can play on the right wing, but it is not his natural position. What’s more, his performances there have not been convincing enough to justify starting him over Pulisic.

This lack of depth leaves Fonseca with limited options. Pulisic has become a “technical leader” for Milan, and his goals and assists are too valuable to be sacrificed, especially in a season where the Rossoneri aim to challenge for both domestic and European honors. As a result, Fonseca plans to manage Pulisic’s workload by limiting his minutes during games, rather than resting him completely.

The coach’s strategy is understandable, but it is a high-risk approach. Milan’s thin squad, particularly in attacking positions, makes it difficult to give Pulisic the rest he may need to avoid fatigue or injury. A long-term injury to Pulisic would be catastrophic for them, given their lack of options in the winger role. Thus, Fonseca must strike a delicate balance between keeping his star player fit and ensuring he remains productive throughout the season.

Pulisic himself has shown no signs of slowing down on the pitch, continuing to perform at a high level despite the heavy workload. His decision to skip the recent US national team camp, particularly a friendly against Mexico, suggests that both the player and his international coaches are aware of the need for rest when possible.

PHOTOS: IMAGO