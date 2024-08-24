The first-ever over-the-air (OTA) Serie A broadcast on CBS had all the makings of a memorable experience for the US viewing experience as Christian Pulisic and AC Milan took on Parma.

Whilst not a traditional rivalry on the pitch or in the stands, it was a derby between American ownership groups – Krause Group vs. RedBird Capital Partners and it will likely break the record for the most-viewed Italian game in the region.

With five changes to the lineup that started against Torino, Paulo Fonseca sought an instant reaction from his side. However, they conceded inside 90 seconds with Dennis Man’s second league goal in as many games.

Difficult Serie A start for Fonseca, despite Pulisic goal

Fonseca’s tweaks tried to address Milan’s all-round lackluster performance on the opening day. Strahinja Pavlovic slotted in at center-back for his debut while Yunus Musah and Noah Okafor both started after their part in a dramatic comeback on the opening weekend.

Zion Suzuki, who was once heavily linked with Manchester United, was equal to Milan’s efforts before Parma recovered to have a strong end to the half.

Milan couldn’t find the inspiration to correct things after the break. Rafael Leao was largely unproductive in the first half, only coming to life when he brilliantly assisted Pulisic’s equalizer.

Yet, the Rossoneri couldn’t hold onto their recently discovered parity. Parma regained their lead with a well-drilled counterattack and Milan was unresponsive after that.

Youssouf Fofana and Emerson Royal came on for their respective debuts but couldn’t change the game.

Parma are here to stay

Parma started the week by celebrating the 25th anniversary of a Super Cup triumph.

Considering the difficult spell of financial struggles, beating Milan in their first home game of the season was also a cause for huge celebration in northern Italy.

For perspective, Parma only won three games the last time they were in Serie A, back in 2020-21. Although they’re further from their 1990s fairytale, the Yellow and Blues showed strong signs of reclaiming a constant place in Italy’s top flight.

The Romanian duo of Dennis Man and Valentin Mihaila had their fun in the first half. However, in the second period they were aptly replaced by Pontus Almqvist and Matteo Cancellieri, a combination that led to the hosts’ winner.

What’s next for both AC Milan and Parma?

Milan will once again be on the road as they play Lazio in the capital next weekend. Their last meeting famously saw Lazio finishing the game with only seven outfield players as Pulisic took center stage.

Parma coach, Fabio Pecchia, celebrated his 51st birthday with the win over Milan, but an away trip to Naples comes next.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli started the campaign with a heavy defeat to Hellas Verona last week. Parma could look to take advantage as the former Italy coach navigates a summer of inactivity in the transfer market.

In a presser before the game, AC Milan’s Senior Advisor, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, ruled out further transfers.

Unless the shock defeat changed matters, Ajax’s youngster Silvano Vos will be Milan’s last signing of the summer.

In the last days of the transfer window, newcomers Parma could further strengthen their squad. 19-year-old US attacking midfielder Rokas Pukstas and Cristian Volpato are still linked with Parma.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Goal Sports Images : IMAGO / Goal Sports Images