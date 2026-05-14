Cristiano Ronaldo could see Al-Nassr break unprecedented AFC and Saudi Pro League record on the same day, all thanks to Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal￼

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema could once again find their seasons intertwined dramatically, with Al-Nassr now on the verge of a potentially historic night in Saudi soccer. While Ronaldo prepares for one of the biggest matches since arriving in Riyadh, events involving Al-Hilal elsewhere in the city may end up shaping the legacy of Al-Nassr’s entire campaign.

Jorge Jesus and his players will face Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final at Al-Awwal Park, knowing continental silverware is within touching distance. At the same time, Benzema’s Al-Hilal will play NEOM in a Saudi Pro League clash that could unexpectedly hand Ronaldo and his teammates another major celebration before the night even ends.

Al-Nassr has spent much of the campaign battling on two fronts, chasing both domestic and continental success under enormous pressure. Ronaldo’s arrival in winter 2023 transformed expectations around the club. However, the Portuguese superstar has yet to lift a major trophy in Saudi Arabia.

Now, that wait could finally be over in spectacular fashion. If Al-Nassr defeats Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final and Al-Hilal fails to beat NEOM, Ronaldo’s side would secure both the continental title and the Saudi Pro League crown on the exact same day.

Ronaldo won his 35th title

That scenario would create a remarkable moment in soccer history. Al-Nassr could become the first Asian and Saudi side to officially win two trophies in one day, despite not even playing a league match themselves. In fact, it is the unusual schedule overlap that has created this rare possibility.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr record vs Damac spells trouble for Karim Benzema and Al-Hilal’s Saudi Pro League title hopes

Ronaldo’s biggest night since leaving Europe

For Ronaldo, the stakes are enormous. The veteran forward has produced goals consistently for Al-Nassr, but critics have repeatedly pointed to the absence of major silverware since his move from Europe. The AFC Champions League Two final offers him the opportunity to silence many of those doubts.

Al-Nassr enters the match as a heavy favorite against Gamba Osaka, especially with the final taking place in Riyadh in front of a home crowd expected to create a hostile atmosphere. The club’s journey to the final has been dominant throughout the tournament.

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Jorge Jesus rotated heavily during the group stage, yet Al-Nassr still finished with six victories from six matches while scoring 22 goals. The Knight of Najd’s knockout performances were equally convincing: Ronaldo scored against Al-Wasl in the quarter-final, while Kingsley Coman’s hat-trick inspired a crushing 5-1 victory over Al-Ahli SC in the semi-final.

Why Al-Hilal could decide everything

Ironically, Al-Nassr’s destiny may partly depend on one of its fiercest rivals. Al-Hilal still remains mathematically capable of overtaking Ronaldo’s side in the Saudi Pro League standings. However, the pressure is now entirely on Benzema’s Al-Hilal heading into the match against NEOM.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s AFC Champions League Two final hopes take huge hit as Al-Nassr loses Marcelo Brozovic, Kingsley Coman, and three other key players for Gamba Osaka clash

If it fails to win, the title race would immediately end in Al-Nassr’s favor regardless of what happens in the final league round later in the week. The unusual timing adds another layer of drama. Al-Hilal’s game begins shortly before Al-Nassr kicks off against Gamba Osaka, meaning supporters inside Al-Awwal Park could potentially learn that the league title has already been secured while the AFC final is still being played.

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Ruben Neves looks on following the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

How rare is this kind of soccer timing?

Soccer history does contain moments where teams have celebrated multiple achievements in quick succession. However, cases where a trophy win and a league title are confirmed on the same day through separate matches are far less common.

In some leagues, clubs like Manchester City and Inter have clinched a championship while competing elsewhere, with results from other fixtures confirming the title during the same matchday. However, the potential Al-Nassr creates a particularly rare and highly symbolic double-trophy moment in Saudi and Asian soccer context, even if similar cases have occurred elsewhere in the game.

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