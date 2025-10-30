Trending topics:
Pulisic injury reportedly prompts Milan to open talks with France to protect another star ahead of World Cup qualifiers

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

AC Milan star Christian Pulisic.
AC Milan star Christian Pulisic.

During the October international break, Christian Pulisic suffered an injury while playing for the USMNT that has kept him out of AC Milan’s recent matches. To prevent a repeat scenario with another key member of the squad, the Italian side will reportedly look to reach an agreement with France before the World Cup qualifiers.

According to Milanreports, Adrien Rabiot has become a source of concern for Milan ahead of the November international break. The midfielder is completing his recovery process from a calf injury suffered earlier this month, and the club is eager to manage his return carefully — something that could be complicated by another call-up from France.

In October, Didier Deschamps’ team played two European qualifying matches against Azerbaijan and Iceland. Rabiot started the first, logging 70 minutes, and remained on the bench for the second. But upon his return to Italy, tests confirmed a muscle injury.

Since then, the French midfielder has been sidelined and missed Milan’s last three Serie A matches, in which Massimiliano Allegri’s side recorded one win and two draws against Fiorentina, Pisa, and Atalanta, respectively.

Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot of AC Milan

Milan concerned ahead of November international break

Reports indicate that Milan recently began efforts to prevent USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino from calling up Christian Pulisic in November. If that request isn’t feasible, the club reportedly hopes the forward will at least play only the first of the two matches — against Paraguay — and skip the second against Uruguay to allow for an early return to Italy.

Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate could join Premier League as transfer interest grows

see also

Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate could join Premier League as transfer interest grows

According to Milanreports, a similar approach could be taken with Adrien Rabiot. “Discussions are also expected soon with the French federation to avoid unnecessary risks,” the outlet specializing in the Italian side reported.

The Rossoneri fear that an early return to international competition — particularly in decisive matches such as those scheduled for the November international break — could set back the midfielder’s recovery. France will face Ukraine and Azerbaijan as they look to secure their place in the upcoming World Cup.

Milan’s upcoming challenges

Before the November international break, Milan face two crucial Serie A fixtures that could prove decisive in keeping them near the top of the standings. They will first host AS Roma this Sunday, followed by a road match against Parma next Saturday.

Serie A 2025 TV Schedule and Streaming Links in the USA

see also

Serie A 2025 TV Schedule and Streaming Links in the USA

But that’s not all. The Italian league will pause for the international break, during which key players will rejoin their national teams. Milan’s first match after the break will be none other than a clash against Inter Milan — a derby that highlights why the club is so intent on ensuring its stars are fully fit.

