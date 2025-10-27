Trending topics:
AC Milan reportedly make strong request on Christian Pulisic to USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino

Daniel Villar Pardo

Daniel Villar Pardo

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan and Head coach of United States Mauricio Pochettino.
© Marco Luzzani/Omar Vega/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan and Head coach of United States Mauricio Pochettino.

Christian Pulisic, opting out of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup to concentrate on his AC Milan commitments, drew criticism from fans and former players alike. Yet, the 27-year-old standout participated in the USMNT‘s October friendlies, sustaining an injury he’s still recovering from. In light of this, the Italian side has reportedly issue a strong request to coach Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the following friendly games.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are actively negotiating with the United States Soccer Federation to prevent Christian Pulisic from being called up by USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino for November’s international friendlies. With this move, they are focused on allowing the 27-year-old to recuperate fully, ensuring he’s in top form for the pivotal derby clash against Inter Milan on November 23rd.

Even though Christian Pulisic is sidelined for AC Milan’s match against Atalanta on October 28, he could return to face AS Roma on November 2. However, the Italian side prioritizes a meticulous recovery plan to ensure he regains peak form without risking setbacks. This strategy aligns with their advisory to the USMNT, especially as the U.S. team already holds a 2026 World Cup spot as hosts.

Mauricio Pochettino, recognizing Christian Pulisic’s vital role for the USMNT, might still call him up to spearhead the offense. However, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan aim to negotiate with Pochettino, proposing that the 27-year-old star plays only the November 15 match against Paraguay. This arrangement would allow Pulisic to return promptly, ensuring he remains fit and well-rested for the crucial Derby against Inter Milan.

pulisic usmnt injury

Christian Pulisic of the United States leaves the game after picking up an injury vs Australia.

Christian Pulisic remains a key figure at AC Milan despite Rafael Leao’s resurgence in form

Since Massimiliano Allegri’s arrival, Christian Pulisic has become a pivotal force in the offense, amassing six goals and two assists to lead the team’s scoring chart. Rafael Leao, capitalizing on the USMNT star’s absence, struck three goals in his last two matches, sparking rumors about Pulisic’s potential displacement. Despite these speculations, Allegri reportedly has definitive plans for the lineup, signaling Pulisic’s position remains secure upon his return.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals that Allegri’s trust in Santiago Gimenez has waned, with their relationship reportedly at an all-time low. Consequently, Christian Pulisic will join forces with Rafael Leao in an effort to revitalize AC Milan’s attack, as the team grapples with a recent goal drought. With the Rossoneri trailing leaders Napoli and AS Roma by just one point, they are determined to string together crucial victories to bolster their Serie A title hopes.

