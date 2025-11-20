Trending topics:
Serie A
Christian Pulisic to recover a teammate: AC Milan recover a crucial star ahead of the derby vs. Inter Milan

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan during the Coppa Italia.

Despite starting the 2025-26 season in top form, AC Milan have suffered a decline in performance, accumulating a series of draws. This is due to a series of injuries that have affected its roster, with Christian Pulisic being one of the most notable absences. However, the USMNT player managed to get some playing time against Parma and looks set to start in the derby against Inter Milan. Alongside him, a key Rossoneri player has returned from injury.

Following five missed games due to a calf injury, Adrien Rabiot announced that he had recovered and provided details about why it took him longer than usual. “I’m fine, I’ve worked in the gym and off it these past few weeks… No athlete likes being injured, I’m sorry I couldn’t help the team during this period. I took a little longer to recover, because when it comes to calves, you have to be careful. It’s better not to risk being out for another three or four weeks,” he said, via DAZN.

With Rabiot’s return, Massimiliano Allegri almost has a complete roster, as only Santiago Gimenez, who is not a starter, remains injured. This situation gives AC Milan an opportunity to compete for the lead, especially after avoiding defeat in five consecutive matches against Inter Milan. Having the 30-year-old French midfielder back may help the Rossoneri regain their consistency, which they have lacked in recent games.

Pulisic and Leao in the same lineup? AC Milan coach Allegri faces a huge challenge

Although Rabiot’s return boosts AC Milan, coach Allegri faces a significant challenge against Inter Milan. Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao have only lined up together in attack twice this season. Under Massimiliano’s guidance, both players have excelled individually, yet they haven’t demonstrated their synergy in offense. As they both remain in top form, the pressing question is whether they will start together in the derby.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan celebrates with teammate Christian Pulisic.

While Pulisic and Leao are usually considered left wingers, Coach Allegri has removed that position in AC Milan’s lineup. Betting on two players in the offense, the Rossoneri have apparently found their best version. As they are not the same type of player, both stars could start vs. Inter Milan, as in the victory vs. Bari on August 17, 2025. Without being usual strikers, they have shined as top goal scorers of the team, promising a prominent offense to beat the Nerazzurri.

Is Christian Pulisic’s future at AC Milan in danger? Two Premier League giants reportedly target the USMNT star

Massimiliano Allegri has a significant opportunity to address the team’s defensive and scoring challenges. Despite staying competitive, AC Milan have struggled to secure two consecutive wins in their last seven games. A victory against Inter Milan could serve as a pivotal moment for the Rossoneri to begin dominating matches, a feat they have yet to achieve this season.

