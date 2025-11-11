Red flag for Massimiliano Allegri as Christian Pulisic’s absence takes its toll: USMNT star returned from injury, but Milan’s struggles without him backed by shocking major stat

Christian Pulisic’s comeback for Milan was supposed to bring calm and control for Massimiliano Allegri after weeks of frustrating draws. Instead, his return highlighted just how fragile the Rossoneri’s recent performances have been without him. The American winger came off the bench in Milan’s 2-2 draw with Parma, a result that left Allegri’s side level on points with Napoli but short of the sharpness that defined their early-season surge.

It was Pulisic’s first appearance in nearly a month after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained on international duty. His performance was mixed: full of energy and incisive movement, but lacking the killer touch that made him one of Serie A’s standout players earlier in the campaign. He had the chance to win the game late on after Rafael Leao’s backheel flick sent him through on goal, but he side-footed wide. The miss left Milan settling for a single point when victory would have sent them top of the table.

Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to leave Pulisic off the USMNT squad was described as “sensible” by ESPN, given the need for full recovery before the upcoming derby against Inter. Still, for Allegri, the player’s half-fit return only underscored a deeper issue—without Pulisic, Milan struggles to dominate games the way they did in September.

Last weekend’s draw was a familiar story. The Serie A giant started brightly, taking a 2-0 lead inside 25 minutes through Alexis Saelemaekers and Rafael Leao, only to lose control after halftime. Parma, fighting relegation, clawed back to equalize, leaving Allegri visibly frustrated on the touchline.

Milan had dominated possession and created enough to win twice over, yet its players walked away empty-handed in spirit. Behind the attacking lapses, though, lies a deeper imbalance in the squad. The absence of Adrien Rabiot has stripped Milan’s midfield of its stability, while Pulisic’s absence from the wings has robbed the team of its width, energy, and penetration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Christian Pulisic at center of drama: USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino fires back at Milan after star’s injury storm with six-word swipe

The worrying stat that exposes Milan’s dependence

Here lies the hidden red flag Allegri has been forced to confront: Milan’s points average drops without Christian Pulisic. The stat is as alarming as it is revealing. As Corriere dello Sport reported, “With Rabiot and Pulisic on the pitch, Milan averaged 2.5 points per game. Without them, that number falls drastically.”

Tweet placeholder

When both Rabiot and Pulisic started together, Milan won four matches and drew one, scoring nine goals and conceding just one. That run included key victories over Bologna, Napoli, and Udinese, results that briefly made Allegri’s side look like serious title contenders. Since the injuries to both players, the numbers tell a different story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Huge reinforcement on way for Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric? How Milan could land Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in January, all thanks to Santiago Gimenez

The club’s points average slipped to just 1.8 per match, with the Rossoneri managing only two wins and three draws in their last five outings. The style of play has also changed—less fluid, less dangerous, and more vulnerable to counterattacks. MilanNews.it described the trend as “a reality check,” adding that Allegri’s side “cannot sustain the same rhythm without their primary assets.”