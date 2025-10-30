Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo gear up for their last hurrah, but bizarre injury threatens 2026 World Cup dream for another global star

As the soccer world counts down to the 2026 World Cup, anticipation grows for what could be the final global stage appearance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two icons whose rivalry has defined an era. Yet amid the excitement, one of Europe’s biggest stars now faces the unthinkable — his dream of featuring in the tournament may be slipping away after a devastating injury blow.

While Argentina and Portugal prepare with their veteran leaders eyeing one last dance, another elite playmaker – one whose vision and intelligence have shaped modern soccer – has been left battling against time and his own body.

During Napoli’s 3-1 victory over Inter, a night meant to consolidate its Serie A title ambitions turned into a nightmare. In the 38th minute, experienced midfielder Kevin De Bruyne stepped up to take a penalty — and scored. But moments later, he crumpled to the turf, clutching his right thigh. Scans confirmed Napoli’s worst fears: a high-grade tear of the biceps femoris, the same area that had required surgery just last year.

According to reports from The Sun, “the setback has left his World Cup dream in real jeopardy,” with doctors estimating a recovery period of at least four months. The Belgian international has already undergone successful surgery in Antwerp and has returned home to begin an intensive rehabilitation programme.

Napoli released a statement confirming: “As scheduled, Kevin De Bruyne underwent surgery today in Antwerp following a high-grade tear to his right thigh muscle. The surgery was a complete success… he will continue the first post-surgical phase of his rehabilitation in Belgium.”

The toll of brilliance and repetition

For the Belgian veteran, this injury feels painfully familiar. The 34-year-old had only just begun to find rhythm again after similar muscular problems plagued his final years at Manchester City. There, he won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and the Champions League, cementing his status as one of the greatest playmakers of his generation.

His move to Napoli last summer was meant to be a fresh start, a final flourish in an illustrious career. Instead, after just eight Serie A appearances, it has become a test of endurance and patience. Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that De Bruyne’s recovery window stretches from three to five months, with a return in February being “the most optimistic scenario.” If setbacks occur, his season – and potentially his World Cup – could be over.

Belgium’s golden generation in doubt

Belgium, which needs only one more victory to secure qualification for the World Cup, has been counting on its long-time talisman to guide a transitioning squad. His leadership and passing range remain irreplaceable. Yet sources close to the national team fear the injury may rob the Red Devils of their heartbeat just months before the tournament begins.

“This was supposed to be his last World Cup,” a Belgian FA insider told Het Laatste Nieuws. “He was determined to go out on his own terms — now it depends on how his body responds.” The timing is cruel. The 2026 World Cup, set to kick off on June 28 across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, could be De Bruyne’s swan song – a chance to lead his nation one final time after years of near misses and heartbreaks.