Messi’s Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba revels the reason behind his surprising retirement

Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Jordi Alba has become a transformative figure for the team. Although he arrived as a veteran player, he has managed to remain a key asset in the lineup next to Lionel Messi. His performance earned him a contract extension in May 2025 through 2027. However, he made the sudden decision to announce his professional retirement. A few weeks after his announcement, the Spaniard revealed the reasons behind this decision.

“Everything happened so quickly and because I had renewed my contract in the spring… When I renewed, I had already been talking about this renewal for a long time. But at the beginning of the year, I started to notice feelings that I hadn’t noticed before… Obviously, I’m sad because I’m ending something I’ve been doing since I was four years old. I also think I would have been sad in four or five years… It’s the right time,” Jordi Alba said, via Diario Sport.

Jordi Alba has hinted at changes, likely related to physical demands affecting his performance. As a full-back, his speed and dribbling are critical components of his game. At 36, it’s not uncommon for these demands to become challenging. Opting to retire while still performing at a high level next to Lionel Messi, the Spaniard aims to leave a lasting impression on fans. This season in the MLS, he has showcased his skills by scoring six goals and providing 11 assists.

As Jordi approaches the end of his illustrious career, he can anticipate a memorable retirement, potentially making history with Inter Miami. They have emerged victorious in their first two games of the 2025 MLS playoffs, establishing themselves as clear favorites to claim their inaugural MLS Cup. Securing this title would be historic, achieved alongside legendary figures Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets, as this marks their final season playing together.

Jordi Alba #18 of Inter Miami CF poses with his family during the retirement ceremony.

Jordi Alba opens up about his on-field connection with Lionel Messi that keep shinning in Inter Miami

Throughout his professional career, Jordi Alba has established himself as one of Lionel Messi’s most productive partners on the field. After playing 416 games together, they have 51 joint goal participations. But their connection goes beyond statistics, as both play almost by heart. Given this, the Spaniard spoke about the connection he has created with the Argentine, making clear his admiration for him.

“I never imagined I would play with the best player in history. Or have the connection we have on the field. It has been a privilege for me. I have played practically my entire career with him. And we still understand each other. I am proud to have played with the best in the world. Including Leo, who for me is the best player in history,” Jordi Alba expressed via Diario Sport.

Will Jordi Alba be a coach in the near future? Inter Miami star opens up on his post-retirement plans

Although Jordi Alba announced his retirement a few weeks ago, the veteran has been developing a clear plan for his professional future for some time now. Alongside Thiago Alcantara, now an assistant coach at Barcelona, he will become a key member of the management team at L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, to help the club gain promotion to the Spanish first division. In light of this, the Inter Miami star revealed whether he has his sights set on becoming a coach.

“It’s the right time to leave soccer and be involved in the day-to-day running of L’Hospitalet… Thiago and I will be involved in the sporting side of things, contributing the wealth of experience we have. I know that at the moment I don’t want to be a coach. I want to be involved in the day-to-day running of the club, contributing to all the staff… But what I am clear about is that I don’t see myself as a coach in the future,” Jordi Alba revealed, via Diario Sport.