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Adrien Rabiot has reportedly been tempted to leave AC Milan, receiving a huge offer to join Saudi Pro League

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Adrien Rabiot of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesAdrien Rabiot of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match.

Following the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri, AC Milan secured the signing of Adrien Rabiot, who had been impressing at Olympique de Marseille. Under the Italian, the Frenchman rediscovered his best form, becoming a key figure for the Rossoneri throughout the season. As one of the team’s most important players, he was reportedly tempted to leave in the summer of 2026 after receiving a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League.

According to Nicolò Schira, via X, Adrien Rabiot has received a formal approach from the Saudi Pro League. In an effort to convince him to join, the Frenchman was offered a three-year contract with a very high salary—something the Rossoneri can not match. However, with a contract running until 2028 with AC Milan, he has decided to reject any offers, aiming to continue his tenure with the club.

As a central figure for Massimiliano Allegri, Rabiot has established as one of the most important players in the squad, alongside Luka Modrić. With 2,281 minutes played, the Frenchman is among the team’s most utilized players, playing a key role in orchestrating the attack. He has also contributed five goals and five assists. However, his impact goes beyond the statistics, as he has become an undisputed leader within the team.

While Adrien Rabiot has become a key figure for the Rossoneri, fans are still expecting a greater impact from him in the final third. As a box-to-box midfielder, he consistently gets into the box, but has yet to be truly decisive in terms of goalscoring. That said, it is not solely down to the player, as the squad as a whole has struggled to deliver a high-level attacking output. As a result, AC Milan are reportedly already preparing a key midfield reinforcement.

Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot of AC Milan

Report: AC Milan look to reinforce Rabiot with Leon Goretzka

At the start of the 2025–26 season, the Rossoneri delivered a solid run of form, even reaching the top of Serie A. However, the drop in performance from Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leão exposed the team’s overall level. Looking to strengthen Adrien Rabiot’s impact for next season, AC Milan are reportedly prioritizing the signing of Leon Goretzka, who could be an ideal complement to the squad.

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According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, head coach Massimiliano Allegri has made the signing of Leon Goretzka his top priority. After offering him a €5M-per-season salary and a three-year contract, AC Milan are hoping to secure his arrival, viewing him as an experienced and reliable profile. However, the Rossoneri would likely need to qualify for the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League, as the German is keen to compete at the highest level.

With Goretzka’s potential arrival, Adrien Rabiot would gain stronger defensive support, allowing him greater freedom to express his attacking qualities. At the same time, the German midfielder also has the ability to contribute offensively, providing an additional threat in front of goal. Securing his addition to the squad could significantly boost Milan’s competitiveness, while also helping unlock the best version of Rabiot under Allegri.

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