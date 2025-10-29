Trending topics:
Pulisic's AC Milan teammate could join Premier League as transfer interest grows

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan during the Coppa Italia.
© Jonathan Moscrop/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan during the Coppa Italia.

AC Milan have remained undefeated in nine consecutive games, although they drew in their last two matchups. Since Massimiliano Allegri’s arrival, Christian Pulisic has emerged as a key player, playing a crucial role for the team. Consequently, one of the team’s previously important players has been relegated to a secondary role, raising the possibility of a potential move to the Premier League in the near future.

According to TEAMtalk, Rafael Leao is open to the idea of moving from the Italian side to the Premier League. Although the Portuguese player loves the Italian team, he views a move to England as the best step for his future. For that reason, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are closely following the 26-year-old star. With a $174 million release clause, it’s unlikely any team will pay this amount, so AC Milan will need to negotiate a different price.

Rafael Leao was considered one of the world’s most outstanding soccer talents, having drawn interest from powerhouse clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid a few years ago. While his prominence may have waned slightly, the Portuguese star remains a highly attractive prospect. His youth, combined with his exceptional physical and dribbling abilities, positions him as an ideal fit for the Premier League’s style of play.

Since Massimiliano Allegri‘s arrival, the team has shifted formation, eliminating the role of a traditional left winger. Instead, they employ a strategy featuring dual strikers and two defensive-minded wing-backs—a role in which Leao doesn’t particularly shine. Despite getting some playing time in the absence of Pulisic, breaking into a starring role next to the USMNT star seems unlikely. With this in mind, a move to England would be a logical career step for him.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan

Rafael Leao of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.

Is Rafael Leao injured? Coach Allegri explains why AC Milan star was substituted in latest game

AC Milan are grappling with injuries impacting their good form. Consequently, they have focused on Rafael Leao, who is in peak condition, scoring three goals in his last two games. However, the Portuguese player was substituted at halftime against Atalanta, despite the fact that the game was tied and they needed his scoring prowess. For that reason, fans were concerned about a potential injury. To clarify, the Italian coach explained the decision.

Could Christian Pulisic return from injury this weekend against Roma? Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri drops new comeback date hint

Could Christian Pulisic return from injury this weekend against Roma? Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri drops new comeback date hint

Leao had a little problem with his hip, he wasn’t in great shape at the end of the first half, so the team needed fresh legs and Rafa was struggling to sprint, so I preferred to take him off… Gimenez just had a knock, it shouldn’t be particularly serious for Leao either… I hope that after the break for international duty, we’ll have everyone back and fit,” Allegri said at the latest press conference.

Considering that Leao is coming from an injury, the decision to substitute him was made as a precaution to prevent any further physical issues. In just four days, AC Milan face AS Roma in a crucial match that could significantly impact their Serie A title ambitions. Therefore, Allegri might opt to start Rafael in Pulisic’s continued absence, hoping to make a more substantial impact.

