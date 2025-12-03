Premier League ace and UEFA Champions League winner set for blockbuster link-up with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul at Inter Miami

The gravitational pull of Lionel Messi, the enduring fire of Luis Suarez, and the Argentine rhythm of Rodrigo De Paul have driven Inter Miami’s rise to global relevance. Now, as the MLS Cup Final approaches and the club prepares for its next roster overhaul, a Premier League star and UEFA Champions League winner stands on the brink of joining David Beckham’s franchise in what could be one of the most intriguing moves of the 2026 MLS season.

Reports in Germany and the United States suggest the Florida club is ready to make another marquee signing—one that could reshape its attacking hierarchy and push Miami toward another era-defining campaign.

The unnamed Premier League star referenced at the start is none other than Timo Werner, the Leipzig striker who has fallen sharply out of favor in the Bundesliga. Multiple reports, including those from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, indicate that the 29-year-old German international is in advanced discussions with Inter Miami.

According to Plettenberg, “Timo Werner and his agents are holding talks with Inter Miami over a January move. Barring any unexpected twists, a switch to MLS is planned.” The report further highlights that Werner’s contract with Leipzig runs until 2026, but the club is eager to offload him after giving him only one minute of action this season.

The transfer would reunite Werner not only with one of the global icons of the sport but also place him in an attack featuring Messi, Suarez, and potentially Rodrigo De Paul, who has been heavily linked with the club for months.

Why Werner wants the move

Werner’s career has drifted dramatically since his spell at Chelsea, where he won the UEFA Champions League in 2021. His return to Leipzig promised stability, but instead delivered frustration, injuries, and exclusion from the squad. Now, with no meaningful minutes in the Bundesliga, MLS presents itself as a reboot.

Werner has long been open to a move to the United States. A deal with the New York Red Bulls collapsed last summer, but the striker reportedly prefers Miami above all other destinations. BILD reports that the German international is “pushing for a move to Inter Miami” because he wants to play alongside Messi in what he considers a “dream opportunity” before the twilight of his career.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig warming up.

What Werner would bring to Inter Miami

Inter Miami’s attack currently revolves around Messi and Suarez, but Suarez turns 39 in January, and his contract is close to expiring. A long-term replacement is essential. Werner’s pace, pressing skills, and movement off the shoulder of defenders offer a different profile to Suarez. For a team built around Messi’s vision, those attributes could prove decisive.