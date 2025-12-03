Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
mls
Comments

Premier League ace and UEFA Champions League winner set for blockbuster link-up with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul at Inter Miami

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Messi and Suarez
© Jason Mowry/Getty ImagesMessi and Suarez

The gravitational pull of Lionel Messi, the enduring fire of Luis Suarez, and the Argentine rhythm of Rodrigo De Paul have driven Inter Miami’s rise to global relevance. Now, as the MLS Cup Final approaches and the club prepares for its next roster overhaul, a Premier League star and UEFA Champions League winner stands on the brink of joining David Beckham’s franchise in what could be one of the most intriguing moves of the 2026 MLS season.

Reports in Germany and the United States suggest the Florida club is ready to make another marquee signing—one that could reshape its attacking hierarchy and push Miami toward another era-defining campaign.

The unnamed Premier League star referenced at the start is none other than Timo Werner, the Leipzig striker who has fallen sharply out of favor in the Bundesliga. Multiple reports, including those from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, indicate that the 29-year-old German international is in advanced discussions with Inter Miami.

According to Plettenberg, “Timo Werner and his agents are holding talks with Inter Miami over a January move. Barring any unexpected twists, a switch to MLS is planned.” The report further highlights that Werner’s contract with Leipzig runs until 2026, but the club is eager to offload him after giving him only one minute of action this season.

The transfer would reunite Werner not only with one of the global icons of the sport but also place him in an attack featuring MessiSuarez, and potentially Rodrigo De Paul, who has been heavily linked with the club for months.

Advertisement
‘I’ll go by bicycle!’: Ex-Argentina star issues come-and-get-me plea to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of MLS Cup Final

see also

‘I’ll go by bicycle!’: Ex-Argentina star issues come-and-get-me plea to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of MLS Cup Final

Why Werner wants the move

Werner’s career has drifted dramatically since his spell at Chelsea, where he won the UEFA Champions League in 2021. His return to Leipzig promised stability, but instead delivered frustration, injuries, and exclusion from the squad. Now, with no meaningful minutes in the Bundesliga, MLS presents itself as a reboot.

Werner has long been open to a move to the United States. A deal with the New York Red Bulls collapsed last summer, but the striker reportedly prefers Miami above all other destinations. BILD reports that the German international is “pushing for a move to Inter Miami” because he wants to play alongside Messi in what he considers a “dream opportunity” before the twilight of his career.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig warming up.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig warming up.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s MLS 2028 countdown: Seven records that could seal his GOAT status forever before Inter Miami deal ends

see also

Lionel Messi’s MLS 2028 countdown: Seven records that could seal his GOAT status forever before Inter Miami deal ends

What Werner would bring to Inter Miami

Inter Miami’s attack currently revolves around Messi and Suarez, but Suarez turns 39 in January, and his contract is close to expiring. A long-term replacement is essential. Werner’s pace, pressing skills, and movement off the shoulder of defenders offer a different profile to Suarez. For a team built around Messi’s vision, those attributes could prove decisive.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
‘I’ll go by bicycle!’: Ex-Argentina international issues come-and-get-me plea to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of MLS Cup Final

‘I’ll go by bicycle!’: Ex-Argentina international issues come-and-get-me plea to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of MLS Cup Final

The build-up to the MLS Cup Final has taken an unexpected twist as an ex-Argentina international has openly invited Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to make a move for him.

Is Neymar Jr close to joining Lionel Messi? Inter Miami reportedly make a bold call on the Brazilian veteran’s arrival

Is Neymar Jr close to joining Lionel Messi? Inter Miami reportedly make a bold call on the Brazilian veteran’s arrival

Since Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami in 2023, Neymar Jr. has been linked with a possible move to the team to bolster the offense. With him about to become a free agent, the Herons have reportedly already made a clear decision regarding the Brazilian veteran.

Lionel Messi’s MLS 2028 countdown: Seven records that could seal his GOAT status forever before Inter Miami deal ends

Lionel Messi’s MLS 2028 countdown: Seven records that could seal his GOAT status forever before Inter Miami deal ends

Messi’s latest achievements with Inter Miami have reignited conversations once believed settled — not only about his legacy, but about what remains possible as he pushes toward 2028.

Barcelona sporting director Deco sets record straight on Lionel Messi’s potential return after Camp Nou ovation

Barcelona sporting director Deco sets record straight on Lionel Messi’s potential return after Camp Nou ovation

After a loud ovation in the Camp Nou, FC Barcelona sporting director Deco addressed Lionel Messi's return to the Spanish side.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo