'I'll go by bicycle!': Ex-Argentina international issues come-and-get-me plea to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of MLS Cup Final

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The build-up to the MLS Cup Final has taken an unexpected twist as an ex-Argentina international has openly invited Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to make a move for him. The striker, now in the final stretch of his career, admitted he is searching for one last peaceful, fulfilling soccer chapter after a turbulent spell in domestic competition. And with Inter Miami becoming one of the most talked-about clubs in world soccer, the veteran has now positioned himself as a willing recruit.

Behind the scenes, this player is reflecting deeply on his future, weighing retirement against one last adventure — and he made it clear that if Messi wants him in Florida, the answer is already yes.

After several demanding seasons between Mexico and Argentina, Dario Benedetto confessed that he came close to walking away from the sport entirely. His recent return to Argentine soccer — following spells with Queretaro, America, Tijuana, Olimpia, and Newell’s Old Boys — pushed him mentally and emotionally to the edge. Speaking to ESPN F90, he admitted how close he was to calling it quits: “I almost retired. But I decided, with therapy, to stretch it a bit more and retire on a high note.”

The 35-year-old highlighted his emotional well-being as the decisive factor, revealing that he has been undergoing therapy for years to manage the pressures of the profession: “I’ve been doing therapy for six, seven years. It’s comforting. Every football player should do it.”

Dario Benedetto at Boca Juniors

The forward confirmed publicly that he wants a quiet, conflict-free club next — somewhere where he can rediscover simple enjoyment after seasons filled with pressure, criticism, and uncertainty. “I’m going to lean towards clubs without drama because I’ve spent the last few years dealing with it. I want to enjoy playing football,” he said. Now, family is non-negotiable. Staying close to his children is a priority, and he insists he wants to remain in Argentina — unless one very specific call comes in.

Premier League star and UEFA Champions League winner set for blockbuster link-up with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul at Inter Miami

What did Dario Benedetto say?

The former Boca Juniors icon and Argentina international, who made headlines by openly inviting Lionel Messi to bring him to Inter Miami. And he did so in unforgettable fashion. Benedetto said on ESPN Argentina’s F90: “If he calls me to play for Inter Miami, I’ll go by bicycle.” The line — now viral — is his humorous but genuine statement of intent. Despite saying he prefers to play only in Argentina at this stage of his life, he made a clear exception for the chance to reunite with Messi, with whom he shared the field four times for the national team.

Benedetto insists that he wants to end his career “on a high note” and avoid the stress that has plagued his last few years. “I got fed up with certain bad habits that soccer has taken on. Troubles, business dealings… but I’ll always love it because I’m very grateful to soccer.” He added: “I can’t believe the career I’ve had… now I’m almost retired. But I’ve decided, through therapy, to extend it a little longer and retire on a high note.”

Though he has struggled for form since leaving Boca Juniors — including goalless spells at Olimpia and Newell’s — Benedetto still believes he can contribute, provided the club environment is stable and he can enjoy the sport again. And few destinations in world soccer feel calmer than Miami’s project built around Messi.

Lionel Messi's MLS 2028 countdown: Seven records that could seal his GOAT status forever before Inter Miami deal ends

Inter Miami: Tempting final stop

Benedetto’s plea comes at a time when Inter Miami is preparing for the MLS Cup Final and when Messi is flourishing after signing a contract extension through 2028. The Herons may soon be in the market for a striker, with Luis Suarez’s future uncertain and Timo Werner linked as a major target for January 2026.

Whether Benedetto fits the profile is unclear — but his message could not be more direct. Should Messi want him, he’ll pack his bags, grab a bike, and pedal to Florida if he has to.

