Video: Messi reaches 100 MLS goal contributions with a score and two assists for Inter Miami vs Toronto FC

Inter Miami needed a strong performance to move past the tough loss against Orlando City, and they got exactly that on Saturday in Canada during Matchday 12 of the Major League Soccer season. Lionel Messi scored one goal and provided two assists.

During the first half, the Herons struggled to show their best form, wasting several chances while goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made a number of key saves to keep the opposition off the scoreboard. In that context, a goal from Rodrigo De Paul allowed them to head into halftime with the lead.

From that point on, it was the Messi show. In the second half, he first assisted Luis Suarez after taking advantage of an opposing player being down on the field, and minutes later he also set up Sergio Reguilon — who had just come on moments earlier — for the 3-0 lead.

In the 75th minute, the Argentine forward finally got his chance to score when Rodrigo De Paul delivered a drilled cross from the right and found Leo inside the box. Messi had no trouble finishing clinically with his left foot to extend the lead to four goals.

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Inter Miami relax again

Last week, Inter Miami held a 3-0 lead over Orlando City in the first half, but they took their foot off the gas and allowed their rivals to complete a comeback and earn a historic victory at Nu Stadium. And on Saturday, something similar happened in Canada.

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see also Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba’s paths cross again after Barcelona and Inter Miami as Spanish promotion fight delivers dream reunion twist with future La Liga dream in mind

After building a four-goal lead in the 75th minute, the Herons appeared to lower their intensity and allowed Toronto FC to get back into the match. Emilio Aristizabal first took advantage of a mistake by David Ayala to score, and minutes later he found the net again with a header.

In the final minutes of the match, the hosts pushed to get even closer on the scoreboard and even created a few chances to do so. However, the goal difference and the little time remaining proved impossible to overcome, preventing them from repeating Orlando City’s feat.

Messi reaches 100 MLS goal contributions

In addition to playing a key role in Inter Miami’s victory, the goal and two assists allowed Lionel Messi to reach another milestone by becoming the fastest player to record 100 goal contributions in Major League Soccer history.

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The Argentine forward needed only 64 matches to register 59 goals and 41 assists in MLS regular-season play. That places him well ahead of the player who previously held the top spot on the list: Sebastian Giovinco needed 95 matches to reach those numbers with Toronto FC.