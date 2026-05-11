USMNT: Mauricio Pochettino faces first major absence as Johnny Cardoso set to miss 2026 World Cup due to injury

Mauricio Pochettino has entered the final stage of defining the 26-man roster that will represent the U.S. Men’s National Team at the 2026 World Cup. With just one month before the tournament kicks off on home soil, the Argentine coach received a massive blow as Johnny Cardoso is now expected to miss the World Cup due to a significant ankle injury.

Last Thursday, Atletico Madrid released a statement confirming that Cardoso sustained an ankle injury during a training session that he was unable to complete, immediately setting off alarm bells within the USMNT camp. “Johnny Cardoso suffers a high-grade sprain in his right ankle,” the official statement from the Spanish club read.

Following the initial diagnosis, Atletico outlined the next steps for the midfielder as he entered the final phase of the 2025-26 season. “He will undergo physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions in the gym, and the progress of his recovery will determine his return to competition,” the club stated.

However, the outlook darkened significantly on Monday when Atletico Madrid reported that the injury was more severe than initially feared, involving joint damage. “Johnny Cardoso will have to undergo surgery to address the injury to his right ankle,” the updated statement read, delivering a heartbreaking update on the midfielder’s condition just weeks before the World Cup opener.

Johnny Cardoso #15 of the United States against Belgium.

With Cardoso now forced to undergo a surgical procedure, his timeline for a return has effectively ended his World Cup dreams. As reported by Ben Jacobs, the USMNT has remained in constant contact with the club, but sources from Atletico Madrid expect the midfielder to miss the tournament and target a return during the European preseason.

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Cardoso to miss second consecutive World Cup

Since his debut in 2020, Johnny Cardoso has been viewed as a cornerstone of the next generation of USMNT talent, a status solidified by his high-profile move to Atletico Madrid. However, persistent injuries have plagued the midfielder, frequently sidelining him during the early stages of the Pochettino era.

Cardoso’s fitness struggles began early in Pochettino’s tenure, as a knee injury forced him out of the manager’s first camp in October 2024. Since then, Pochettino has overseen 24 USMNT matches, yet Cardoso has only been able to feature in six of them, logging just 212 minutes and failing to establish a consistent rhythm in the central midfield.

During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Cardoso was left off the roster as a 21-year-old still developing at Brazilian side Internacional. Now 24 and reaching his prime in Spain, the midfielder faces the devastating reality of missing a second consecutive World Cup just as he seemed poised to play a major role for his country.

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