Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

USMNT: Mauricio Pochettino faces first major absence as Johnny Cardoso set to miss 2026 World Cup due to injury

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Johnny Cardoso (L) of Atletico de Madrid and Head coach Mauricio Pochettino (R) of the United States.
© Alex Caparros & Jared C. Tilton/Getty ImagesJohnny Cardoso (L) of Atletico de Madrid and Head coach Mauricio Pochettino (R) of the United States.

Mauricio Pochettino has entered the final stage of defining the 26-man roster that will represent the U.S. Men’s National Team at the 2026 World Cup. With just one month before the tournament kicks off on home soil, the Argentine coach received a massive blow as Johnny Cardoso is now expected to miss the World Cup due to a significant ankle injury.

Last Thursday, Atletico Madrid released a statement confirming that Cardoso sustained an ankle injury during a training session that he was unable to complete, immediately setting off alarm bells within the USMNT camp. “Johnny Cardoso suffers a high-grade sprain in his right ankle,” the official statement from the Spanish club read.

Following the initial diagnosis, Atletico outlined the next steps for the midfielder as he entered the final phase of the 2025-26 season. “He will undergo physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions in the gym, and the progress of his recovery will determine his return to competition,” the club stated.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

However, the outlook darkened significantly on Monday when Atletico Madrid reported that the injury was more severe than initially feared, involving joint damage. “Johnny Cardoso will have to undergo surgery to address the injury to his right ankle,” the updated statement read, delivering a heartbreaking update on the midfielder’s condition just weeks before the World Cup opener.

Johnny Cardoso #15 of the United States against Belgium.

Johnny Cardoso #15 of the United States against Belgium.

With Cardoso now forced to undergo a surgical procedure, his timeline for a return has effectively ended his World Cup dreams. As reported by Ben Jacobs, the USMNT has remained in constant contact with the club, but sources from Atletico Madrid expect the midfielder to miss the tournament and target a return during the European preseason.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic ruled out of AC Milan vs Atalanta with injury, raising USMNT World Cup concerns

see also

Christian Pulisic ruled out of AC Milan vs Atalanta with injury, raising USMNT World Cup concerns

Cardoso to miss second consecutive World Cup

Since his debut in 2020, Johnny Cardoso has been viewed as a cornerstone of the next generation of USMNT talent, a status solidified by his high-profile move to Atletico Madrid. However, persistent injuries have plagued the midfielder, frequently sidelining him during the early stages of the Pochettino era.

Cardoso’s fitness struggles began early in Pochettino’s tenure, as a knee injury forced him out of the manager’s first camp in October 2024. Since then, Pochettino has overseen 24 USMNT matches, yet Cardoso has only been able to feature in six of them, logging just 212 minutes and failing to establish a consistent rhythm in the central midfield.

During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Cardoso was left off the roster as a 21-year-old still developing at Brazilian side Internacional. Now 24 and reaching his prime in Spain, the midfielder faces the devastating reality of missing a second consecutive World Cup just as he seemed poised to play a major role for his country.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: 2026 World Cup an obstacle for Real Madrid’s coaching plans involving Pochettino, Deschamps, Scaloni

Report: 2026 World Cup an obstacle for Real Madrid’s coaching plans involving Pochettino, Deschamps, Scaloni

Although Mauricio Pochettino, Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni have been mentioned as potential targets for Real Madrid, the 2026 FIFA World Cup presents a complication.

Messi, Neymar and Mbappé’s inability to fit together at PSG described by Mauricio Pochettino

Messi, Neymar and Mbappé’s inability to fit together at PSG described by Mauricio Pochettino

Lionel Messi’s free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain was expected to bring plenty of trophies as he joined Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. However, the team did not do much in Europe under Mauricio Pochettino, who explained why they did not work well together during the 2021-22 season in a conversation with The Overlap. Pochettino said: “Messi […]

Lionel Messi’s infamous PSG substitution remembered by Mauricio Pochettino

Lionel Messi’s infamous PSG substitution remembered by Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino recalled the Lionel Messi substitution at Paris Saint-Germain that gained him much criticism.

Mauricio Pochettino identifies ‘friendly games’ as main challenge for USMNT ahead of 2026 World Cup

Mauricio Pochettino identifies ‘friendly games’ as main challenge for USMNT ahead of 2026 World Cup

For the USMNT's preparation ahead of the 2026 World Cup, head coach Mauricio Pochettino identified the "friendly games" as a main challenge to sort out among the squad.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo