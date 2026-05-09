Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Toronto FC vs Inter Miami in 2026 MLS

The 4-3 loss to Orlando City last week was a major blow for Inter Miami. They now need to recover both mentally and on the field, which gives Saturday’s Major League Soccer clash against Toronto FC enormous importance. In that context, Lionel Messi is expected to start and lead his team in search of a victory.

The Herons are currently a bit behind in the Eastern Conference standings. Although they sit in third place with 19 points, four behind leaders Nashville SC, they have played one more match than each of their closest rivals in the table, meaning their position could potentially worsen in the near future.

That is why Saturday’s match in Canada is so important. Inter Miami will face a lower-quality opponent, which represents a good opportunity to bounce back and get back on track with a victory. However, Toronto FC will not make things easy for Messi and his teammates: they will try to end their five-match winless streak and pull off an upset against the reigning MLS champions.

Projected Inter Miami lineup

Head coach Guillermo Hoyos will welcome back several players for the match in Canada. Sergio Reguilon is available after spending several weeks sidelined with physical issues, and the same goes for David Ayala. On the other hand, Ian Fray will not be available, meaning there will necessarily be a change at right-back.

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos.

Inter Miami’s projected lineup is: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi; Luis Suarez, German Berterame.

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Projected Toronto FC lineup

The Reds did not have a bad start to the MLS season, but their level has declined as the campaign has progressed, to the point that their last victory came more than a month ago. Now, coach Robin Fraser faces the challenge of ending that negative streak against Messi and company.

Toronto FC’s projected lineup is: Luka Gavran; Kobe Franklin, Zane Monlouis, Lazar Stefanovic, Raheem Edwards; Alonso Coello, Jonathan Osorio, Malik Henry, Markus Cimermancic, Daniel Salloi, Emilio Aristizabal.