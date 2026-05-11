Lionel Messi backs Neymar’s return to Brazil for the 2026 World Cup: ‘He always has to be there’

Following numerous injuries, Neymar Jr. has gone from being Brazil’s cornerstone to not receiving a call-up in three years. Because of this, he appears to have very little chance of making the 2026 World Cup, as Carlo Ancelotti has not relied on him since his arrival. Despite his notable absence, Lionel Messi has decided to support the return of the 34-year-old star to the national team, making it clear that he remains one of the best players in the world.

“We want the best players to be there and Neymar, no matter his form, will always be one of them. It would be wonderful to see him at the World Cup because of what he means to Brazil and to soccer. I hope he can be there, but I can’t be objective, because he always has to be there. I can’t be objective. Neymar is a friend. Obviously, I’d love for him to be at the World Cup, for good things to happen to him because he deserves it for the kind of person he is,” Messi said, via Lo del Pollo.

Although his return to Santos FC was somewhat complicated, Neymar Jr. has gradually regained his full physical form. Following his knee surgery, he has remained an undisputed starter, scoring 6 goals and recording 3 assists in 13 games. Beyond the statistics, the veteran star has managed to remain a creative force, bringing out the best in his teammates. Due to his high level of play, he has reportedly been included on the preliminary list for the 2026 World Cup.

Unlike previous editions, Brazil seem to have found their ideal team under Carlo Ancelotti. Relying on collective play and an offensive approach, they appear to be gradually recovering their best version. Despite this, Neymar Jr. still has a chance of making the final squad, although in a secondary role, as Matheus Cunha appears to be the starter. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old star would face the challenge of maintaining his physical condition at its peak.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

Neymar Jr. could unlock Vinicius Jr. best form at 2026 World Cup

Brazil have managed to improve their performances considerably, but they still leave many doubts against national teams such as France. With this in mind, Neymar Jr.’s possible presence would be key to transforming the attack, which lacks a difference-maker capable of creating chances for the forwards. In addition, he could help bring out the best version of Vinicius Jr. at the 2026 World Cup.

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Matheus Cunha is the starting attacking midfielder for Carlo Ancelotti. Nevertheless, he has not managed to elevate the performances of João Pedro or Vinicius Jr. If Brazil choose to use Neymar Jr. as an impact substitute, he could speed up the team’s collective play with his brilliant passing and vision, something he continues to do at Santos FC. In addition, he would look to make the most of what could be his final World Cup.

With Neymar on field, Vinicius Jr. could have more opportunities to shine with his pace and dribbling, something he has not had alongside Cunha. In addition, both have shown they share a strong connection, which could become the key for the 2026 World Cup. Alongside this, the 34-year-old veteran could serve as the locker room leader amid a very young roster.