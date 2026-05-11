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Bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo as Jorge Jesus casts doubt over Al Nassr future for next season

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Coach Jorge Jesus (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh & Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCoach Jorge Jesus (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo has watched Al Nassr transform into one of the most dominant forces in both Saudi Arabia and the wider Asian continent since Jorge Jesus took over as head coach. However, the 70-year-old Portuguese manager has now cast serious doubt over whether he will be at the club beyond the current season.

When Stefano Pioli departed last summer, Ronaldo used his influence following his contract renewal in June 2025 to help reshape the club’s direction, and one of the most consequential decisions was the choice of the next head coach. As Jesus himself has revealed, Ronaldo called him personally to take the job at Al Nassr after his stint at Al Hilal, an offer the coach accepted on a one-year deal.

That short-term arrangement is now at the center of the uncertainty. At Monday’s press conference ahead of the pivotal clash against Al Hilal that could decide the Saudi Pro League title, Jesus was asked directly about the possibility of renewing his contract. “As I have always done with my previous teams, I sign one-year contracts,” he said.

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The Portuguese manager then revealed that other clubs have been in contact, leaving the door firmly open for a departure. “Fortunately, I have offers from many clubs. It is possible that I may not renew my contract with Al Nassr, and it is also possible that the club may not want me next season. I will evaluate everything at the end of the season,” he added.

Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

The partnership between Ronaldo and Jesus has been a productive one for both parties, with the manager giving the forward carefully managed rest periods to ensure he arrives at the 2026 World Cup in peak condition. Jesus also set a new record for the longest winning streak in Al Nassr’s history, both in the Saudi Pro League at 16 games and across all competitions at 20.

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With Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman and Iñigo Martinez among the standout signings of the summer, Jesus is now on the brink of ending Al Nassr’s long wait for silverware, with both the SPL title and the AFC Champions League Two within reach. For Ronaldo, whose contract runs through June 2027, an eventual Jesus departure would mean yet another managerial transition during what could prove to be the final year of his professional career.

Jesus focused on winning the SPL

From the outset of the campaign, with Al Nassr absent from the AFC Champions League Elite, the Saudi Pro League became the primary domestic focus. The team made the best-ever start in the club’s league history, winning each of the first 11 games, before three consecutive defeats temporarily knocked them off the top of the table.

After sliding to third place in late January, Al Nassr clawed their way back to the summit in late February and have not relinquished it since. “Our mindset since the beginning of the league has been to win only. Two matches remain, and our focus is on winning both of them,” Jesus said, with Al Hilal and Damac FC standing between Ronaldo and company and the title.

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