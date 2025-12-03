Not Lionel Messi’s Argentina: Legend Wesley Sneijder surprisingly reveals his top four favorites to win the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi’s Argentina has managed to remain one of the best national teams in the world after their 2022 Qatar triumph. In doing so, they have defied the usual trend of teams that see a sharp drop in form after winning the coveted trophy. Despite this, legend Wesley Sneijder surprisingly excluded them from his four candidates to win the 2026 World Cup, choosing instead to include a surprising pick.

“Portugal, Spain, France, and Brazil… I didn’t mention England, but that’s because the competition is much tougher now. They’re all very close to each other. It’s going to be crazy. England also have an incredible team. So do the Netherlands. They’re very good. But I have to choose four teams for the semifinals, and this is what I think: England can reach the semifinals. Argentina too, with a little luck. If Germany get back on track, who knows,” Wesley Sneijder said, via Diario Marca.

Argentina have successfully built a team that no longer relies solely on Lionel Messi, making his presence a boost but ensuring that his absence doesn’t create an irreparable gap. Moreover, they have crafted a fairly balanced squad, blending the experience players with the youthful talent. Furthermore, they have demonstrated impressive consistency in their results, making it unusual not to consider them strong contenders for the title.

Not only was Lionel Messi’s absence surprising, but so was Brazil’s inclusion. Although Carlo Ancelotti has managed to raise the team’s competitiveness, they have not won a World Cup in over 20 years and their current performance is not as imposing as Argentina’s. However, Sneijder’s decision to include Portugal alongside Spain, and France as top contenders do not generate much controversy, as they have dominated Europe in the recent time.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo eye a historic 2026 World Cup run

While the soccer world seems to have turned its attention to Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and the new era, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are on track for a historic appearance in the 2026 World Cup. Even if neither veteran has confirmed participation in the tournament, the Portuguese and Argentine remain key figures in their national teams, and everything indicates that they will break a historic record.

Should Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo compete in the 2026 World Cup, they will each set a remarkable record with six tournament appearances—the most in history. Yet, this milestone could serve merely as a prelude. The Argentine star needs just four goals to surpass Miroslav Klose as the tournament’s all-time leading scorer. Meanwhile, the Portuguese leader has the chance to guide his team to its historic first World Cup victory.