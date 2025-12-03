Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Not Lionel Messi’s Argentina: Legend Wesley Sneijder surprisingly reveals his top four favorites to win the 2026 World Cup

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the World Cup 2026 Qualifier match.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the World Cup 2026 Qualifier match.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina has managed to remain one of the best national teams in the world after their 2022 Qatar triumph. In doing so, they have defied the usual trend of teams that see a sharp drop in form after winning the coveted trophy. Despite this, legend Wesley Sneijder surprisingly excluded them from his four candidates to win the 2026 World Cup, choosing instead to include a surprising pick.

Portugal, Spain, France, and BrazilI didn’t mention England, but that’s because the competition is much tougher now. They’re all very close to each other. It’s going to be crazy. England also have an incredible team. So do the Netherlands. They’re very good. But I have to choose four teams for the semifinals, and this is what I think: England can reach the semifinals. Argentina too, with a little luck. If Germany get back on track, who knows,” Wesley Sneijder said, via Diario Marca.

Argentina have successfully built a team that no longer relies solely on Lionel Messi, making his presence a boost but ensuring that his absence doesn’t create an irreparable gap. Moreover, they have crafted a fairly balanced squad, blending the experience players with the youthful talent. Furthermore, they have demonstrated impressive consistency in their results, making it unusual not to consider them strong contenders for the title.

Not only was Lionel Messi’s absence surprising, but so was Brazil’s inclusion. Although Carlo Ancelotti has managed to raise the team’s competitiveness, they have not won a World Cup in over 20 years and their current performance is not as imposing as Argentina’s. However, Sneijder’s decision to include Portugal alongside Spain, and France as top contenders do not generate much controversy, as they have dominated Europe in the recent time.

TRIONDA, the Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

TRIONDA, the Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo eye a historic 2026 World Cup run

While the soccer world seems to have turned its attention to Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and the new era, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are on track for a historic appearance in the 2026 World Cup. Even if neither veteran has confirmed participation in the tournament, the Portuguese and Argentine remain key figures in their national teams, and everything indicates that they will break a historic record.

Advertisement
Gianni Infantino, FIFA to test new anti–time-wasting rule with 2026 World Cup on the horizon

see also

Gianni Infantino, FIFA to test new anti–time-wasting rule with 2026 World Cup on the horizon

Should Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo compete in the 2026 World Cup, they will each set a remarkable record with six tournament appearances—the most in history. Yet, this milestone could serve merely as a prelude. The Argentine star needs just four goals to surpass Miroslav Klose as the tournament’s all-time leading scorer. Meanwhile, the Portuguese leader has the chance to guide his team to its historic first World Cup victory.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Christian Pulisic confirmed: When will USMNT face Portugal before the 2026 World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Christian Pulisic confirmed: When will USMNT face Portugal before the 2026 World Cup?

With the USMNT announcing the date and venue for the game against Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo and Christian Pulisic are set to face each other for the first time in their career.

Erling Haaland reaches 100 Premier League goals in 111 games: How many did Cristiano Ronaldo need?

Erling Haaland reaches 100 Premier League goals in 111 games: How many did Cristiano Ronaldo need?

Erling Haaland has set yet another record by hitting 100 Premier League goals in 111 games, a feat that raised comparisons with soccer's biggest goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in 2025: Inter Miami star poised to surpass Al-Nassr ace in another historic collective record in post-Europe era

Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in 2025: Inter Miami star poised to surpass Al-Nassr ace in another historic collective record in post-Europe era

Messi finds himself on the brink of a new collective achievement, one that places him ahead of his long-time counterpart, Ronaldo in an unexpected way.

Barcelona sporting director Deco sets record straight on Lionel Messi’s potential return after Camp Nou ovation

Barcelona sporting director Deco sets record straight on Lionel Messi’s potential return after Camp Nou ovation

After a loud ovation in the Camp Nou, FC Barcelona sporting director Deco addressed Lionel Messi's return to the Spanish side.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo