Cristiano Ronaldo calls for Al Nassr fans’ support ahead of decisive SPL clash vs Karim Benzema’s Al Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo is just one step away from securing his first Saudi Pro League title and ending Al Nassr‘s trophy drought in the Middle East. Set to face Karim Benzema’s Al Hilal in a match that will likely determine the champion, the Portuguese forward has issued a rallying cry to Al Nassr fans ahead of the massive showdown.

Al Nassr will host Al Hilal at Al Awwal Park on Tuesday, May 12, for Matchday 32 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League campaign. Ronaldo’s side currently sits in first place with 82 points through 32 games, while Benzema’s squad trails with 77 points in 31 games; a home victory would mathematically secure the title for Al Nassr.

With the championship on the line, Ronaldo took to social media to deliver a personal message to the supporters expected to pack Al Awwal Park.. “Your support has pushed us every single week. In the stadium, at home and everywhere around the world. That energy is with us on the pitch,” the legendary striker wrote.

“Let’s make it count. For us. For you. For Nassr. See you tomorrow,” Ronaldo concluded. The home-field advantage has been undeniable this season, as Al Nassr have claimed all three points in 14 of their 15 league matches played at Al Awwal Park.

The club’s only blemish at home came back on January 8, a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Al Qadsiah. Despite that lone slip-up, the nearly perfect home record has defined their 25-26 campaign, and Ronaldo is eager to harness that atmosphere one more time for a potentially historic night.

see also Bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo as Jorge Jesus casts doubt over Al Nassr future for next season

Ronaldo and Benzema: Face to face once again

After spending nine years together at Real Madrid as part of the lethal “BBC” trio alongside Gareth Bale, the Frenchman and the Portuguese icon meet again as rivals in Saudi Arabia. The two superstars have faced off six times since arriving in the kingdom, maintaining a perfectly balanced head-to-head record that could be broken tomorrow.

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Since Benzema‘s initial move to Saudi Arabia in 2023, he has claimed three victories over Ronaldo, while the Portuguese star has matched him with three wins of his own. Ronaldo holds the slight edge in individual production during these matchups with four goals and an assist, while Benzema has recorded three goals and one helper in these high-stakes encounters.

This clash carries extra intrigue as it marks Benzema’s first game since joining Al Hilal, following rumors of Ronaldo’s attempts to block the Frenchman’s move to his club’s biggest rivals. Ronaldo currently holds a difficult record against Al Hilal with six losses in nine games, but with the SPL title up for grabs, he will be desperate to flip the script.