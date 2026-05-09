How to watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Toronto FC vs Inter Miami WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Saturday, May 9, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Inter Miami enter their next Eastern Conference showdown searching for a response after a wild 4-3 defeat to Orlando City SC in the Florida Derby extended Lionel Messi’s side’s winless streak to two matches. With the playoff race beginning to heat up, Miami know another costly result could hurt its momentum.

But Toronto FC will be equally motivated as they sit eighth in the standings with 14 points and aim to strengthen their postseason push against a direct conference rival. With both clubs chasing a crucial victory, this matchup promises plenty of intensity and is one fans won’t want to miss.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

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