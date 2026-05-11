Joao Cancelo blasts Al Hilal amid Barcelona’s 2025-26 LaLiga celebrations: ‘They didn’t tell me the truth’

João Cancelo has managed to become Barcelona’s starting left-back, shining under Hansi Flick. Nevertheless, his continuity at the club still appears uncertain, as he arrived on loan until the end of the season. Amid the celebrations of the 2025–26 LaLiga title, the Portuguese defender decided to deliver a strong criticism towards Al Hilal, clarifying the reason behind his sudden departure despite being a marquee signing.

“At Al Hilal, unfortunately, I had people who did not tell me the truth. They told me I was going to be registered for the Saudi league list and then, when the time came, they did not do it. After that, I’m always the one left with the bad image… but at least I keep my word, and I would not trade it for anything. I have always been the same way. I am straightforward and I do not hold grudges against anyone,” Barcelona star Joao Cancelo said, via DAZN.

Cancelo was left out of Al Hilal’s sporting project, but he remains under contract until 2027, meaning he would have to return. Nevertheless, they are not willing to let him leave as a free agent, and they are reportedly demanding €15 million for his transfer. Acknowledging his obligation to return to the Saudi Arabian team, he has stated that he holds no grudges, meaning he could even reintegrate into the squad if they resolve the foreign-player quota dilemma.

Even though João Cancelo arrived without being at his best physically, head coach Hansi Flick has managed to bring back his best version. With his versatility and vision, he has become a starter, leading Barcelona to consider signing him permanently. In addition, he has made it clear that he is very happy with the Blaugranas, meaning he would be willing to make sacrifices to make the move happen.

Joao Cancelo of FC Barcelona

João Cancelo’s future could hinge on the 2026 World Cup

With no room for him at Al Hilal and Barcelona unwilling to pay for his transfer, João Cancelo could arrive at the 2026 World Cup with Portugal without his professional future secured. Although Nuno Mendes is shining at left-back, head coach Roberto Martínez could take advantage of Cancelo’s strong form and deploy him at right-back, where he would look to attract interest from more clubs and decide his future.

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After rediscovering his best form, head coach Hansi Flick could be eager to keep João Cancelo, but only if he arrives as a free agent. Nevertheless, the Portuguese defender has also opened the door to SL Benfica, making it clear that he would lower his salary if necessary. Should he shine as a starter at the World Cup, he could attract the attention of more top European clubs, meaning he would essentially be playing for his professional future.

Far from having a guaranteed starting spot, Cancelo must compete with Diogo Dalot and Nuno Mendes for prominence, as they have been the usual choices for head coach Roberto Martínez during the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Nevertheless, João is now back at his best physically, something that had not been the case in the national team’s previous matches, emerging as a strong option.