Benzema handed major boost at Al Hilal as Hernandez and Bounou ready to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Karim Benzema has been tasked with stopping Cristiano Ronaldo from clinching the Saudi Pro League title when the two icons clash on Tuesday. As the massive showdown draws closer, the Frenchman has received a well-timed squad boost with stars Theo Hernandez and Yassine Bounou officially cleared to join Al Hilal’s matchday squad.

Currently trailing Al Nassr by five points, Al Hilal hold a critical advantage with a game in hand. While Ronaldo’s side has only two fixtures remaining, Benzema’s squad has three, creating a must-win scenario for the visitors to keep their title hopes alive. If Al Nassr secure the victory on home turf, they will mathematically end the race and be crowned champions.

Following the high-stakes derby at Al Awwal Park on Tuesday, May 12, Al Nassr will have only one remaining league fixture against Damac FC on May 21. Conversely, Al Hilal will have two games left, a May 16 meeting with Neom SC and a season finale against Al Fayha, meaning a win over Ronaldo’s side would put the Blue Waves in a position to control their own destiny.

Theo Hernandez and Yassine Bounou cleared for Al Hilal

In major team news, former AC Milan standout Theo Hernandez and Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou have been confirmed as available for Simone Inzaghi’s squad. Both players have been foundational to Al Hilal’s campaign, contributing to a remarkable run that has seen the club suffer only one defeat across 45 matches this season.

Theo Hernandez (L) and Yassine Bounou (R) of Al Hilal.

Concern over Hernandez’s fitness surfaced during the King’s Cup final against Al Kholood on May 8, when the Frenchman was forced off in the 83rd minute with an apparent injury. However, per Al Arriyadiyah, subsequent medical examinations revealed the issue was minor, clearing the defender to participate in tomorrow’s winner-take-all Derby.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo calls for Al Nassr fans’ support ahead of decisive SPL clash vs Karim Benzema’s Al Hilal

Koulibaly stands as the only major absence

With only one month remaining before the 2026 World Cup kicks off, neither Ronaldo nor Benzema are considering rest with such a massive trophy on the line. However, Al Hilal will have to navigate this clash without defensive anchor Kalidou Koulibaly, an absence that could tip the scales in Al Nassr’s favor.

Koulibaly has reportedly failed to reach full fitness as he continues his rehabilitation for a thigh injury sustained just before the team traveled to Jeddah for the AFC Champions League Elite knockout rounds. He remains sidelined alongside Hamad Al Yami, who is recovering from knee surgery, leaving Inzaghi with a significant void to fill in the heart of his defense.