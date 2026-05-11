With Lionel Messi and without Angel Di María, Argentina reveal preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup

Argentina have managed to maintain their status as CONMEBOL’s top national team, impressing in the qualifiers. Demonstrating his mastery, Lionel Scaloni has successfully rebuilt his roster while maintaining a high level of competitiveness. Although Lionel Messi’s participation was initially in doubt, he has been included in the preliminary squad, as he remains the team’s linchpin. However, Ángel Di María is officially out of the tournament, along with other key players.

Ángel Di María remained firm in his retirement from the national team, ruling out a return to play in the 2026 edition. Nevertheless, Lionel Messi decided to continue with Argentina, shining in the Qualifiers from both a scoring and creative standpoint. Because of this, the 38-year-old star has been included in the preliminary squad, aiming to be an undisputed starter in his sixth participation in the tournament.

Lionel Scaloni has shown that he is carrying out a generational transition in Argentina, including young players in the preliminary squad such as Santiago Castro, José Manuel López, Mateo Pellegrino, Nicolás Paz, and others. In addition, the head coach has given several youngsters a prominent role during the latest friendly matches, looking for them to make a difference either as substitutes or starters for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.

Despite the inclusion of the youngsters, Argentina are keeping their veteran core, retaining Emiliano Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo de Paul, and Nicolás Otamendi, who are all expected to be starters in what could be their final World Cup edition. Alongside them, Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez are set to complement Lionel Messi in attack, as he pursues his second consecutive title.

Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina celebrate with the trophy.

6 World Cup champions from Qatar will miss the 2026 World Cup

Argentina have already begun rebuilding their roster, aiming to remain competitive for the 2030 edition. With this in mind, head coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to leave Paulo Dybala, Juan Foyth, Alejandro Gómez, and Ángel Correa off the preliminary 2026 roster, despite they have not announced their retirement from the national team. While Angel Di Maria and Franco Armani are also absent, they chose not to return to the national team.

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see also ‘There are other favorites in better form’: Messi names six teams to challenge Argentina at 2026 World Cup

Argentina’s full preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup

Head coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to rely on a preliminary squad with very few changes compared to what we have seen in the latest matches. Blending Qatar-winning veterans with young players, Argentina are aiming to become champions of the 2026 edition, with Lionel Messi leading the attack once again. Here is the full official list.

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez – Aston Villa, Gerónimo Rulli – Olympique De Marsella, Juan Musso – Atlético De Madrid, Walter Benítez – Crystal Palace, Facundo Cambeses – Racing Club, Santiago Beltran – River Plate

Defenders: Agustín Giay – Palmeiras , Gonzalo Montiel – River Plate, Nahuel Molina – Atlético De Madrid, Nicolás Capaldo – Hamburgo Sv, Kevin Mac Allister – Union Saint Gilloise, Lucas Martinez Quarta – River Plate, Marcos Senesi – Bournemounth, Lisandro Martínez – Manchester United, Nicolás Otamendi – Sl Benfica, Germán Pezzella – River Plate, Leonardo Balerdi – Olympique De Marsella, Cristian Romero – Tottenham Hotspur, Lautaro Di Lollo – Boca Juniors, Zaid Romero – Getafe Cf, Facundo Medina – Olympique De Marsella, Marcos Acuña – River Plate, Nicolás Tagliafico – Olympique De Lyon, Gabriel Rojas – Racing Club.

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Midfielders/Forwards: Máximo Perrone – Calcio Como 1907, Leandro Paredes – Boca Juniors, Guido Rodríguez – Valencia Cf, Aníbal Moreno – River Plate, Milton Delgado – Boca Juniors, Alan Varela – Fc Porto, Ezequiel Fernández – Bayer Leverkusen, Rodrigo De Paul – Inter De Miami, Exequiel Palacios – Bayer Leverkusen, Enzo Fernández – Chelsea, Alexis Mac Allister – Liverpool, Giovani Lo Celso – Real Betis, Nicolás Domínguez – Nottingham Forest, Emiliano Buendia – Aston Villa, Valentín Barco – Racing Club De Estrasburgo, Lionel Messi – Inter De Miami, Nicolás Paz – Calcio Como 1907, Franco Mastantuono – Real Madrid, Thiago Almada – Atlético De Madrid, Tomás Aranda – Boca Juniors, Nicolás González – Atlético De Madrid, Alejandro Garnacho – Chelsea, Giuliano Simeone – Atlético De Madrid, Matías Soulé – As Roma, Claudio Echeverri – Girona Fútbol Club, Gianluca Prestianni – Sl Benfica, Santiago Castro – Bologna, Lautaro Martínez – Internazionale De Milán, José Manuel López – Palmeiras, Julián Álvarez – Atlético De Madrid, Mateo Pellegrino – Parma Calcio.