Lionel Messi’s MLS 2028 countdown: Seven records that could seal his GOAT status forever before Inter Miami deal ends

The sunset years of a soccer career are supposed to be quiet. They are supposed to taper off, to soften, to lose the intensity that once defined them. Yet Lionel Messi, even far from Europe and long after leaving Barcelona behind, continues to operate on a plane entirely his own. Messi’s latest achievements with Inter Miami have reignited conversations once believed settled — not only about his legacy, but about what remains possible as he pushes toward 2028.

Messi has already redefined the competitive ceiling for an MLS team that, until recently, drifted without identity. Under his influence, the club has transformed from a struggling side into one of the most dominant units in the league. And now, as he continues to lift trophies for a team still writing its history, the question has shifted from What has Messi done? to What can Messi still do? Because the legend is not finished yet. And according to new reporting, there are seven major milestones still within his reach.

Messi’s latest title with Inter Miami was more than another trophy. It was a statement — a reminder that competitive excellence follows him wherever he plays. By winning with the club, Messi expanded his global resume in a way few could ever match.

He became the most decorated player in history with 46 official titles, achieved across four different teams. His honors span continents and competitive cultures: 35 titles with Barcelona, three titles with PSG, six major trophies with Argentina, and two trophies already with the Herons. On top of that sits a mountain of individual recognitions: 8 Ballon d’Or awards, six Golden Boots, three The Best awards, and four World Cup MVPs, forming a collection that may never be equaled.

And yet, Messi remains decisive at 38 years old, still shaping matches, still determining outcomes, still setting standards at a time when most players fade. His career’s closing act is not a fade-out — it’s a crescendo.

The list revealed: Seven records Messi can still break

Messi may have rewritten the record books already — but seven more monumental marks remain within reach before 2028. These are not trivial achievements. They are historically significant, rarely attainable, and, in some cases, unprecedented.

1. Becoming the First Captain to Lift Two World Cups

As noted by beIN Sports: “In 2026, he could become the first captain in history to lift two World Cups wearing the armband.” No male player — not Pele, not Maradona — has ever done it.

2. First Captain With Four Straight Major International Titles

Argentina already owns the Copa America 2021, Finalissima 2022, and World Cup 2022. If Messi’s side wins the Copa America 2025, he will claim a record never seen in national team soccer.

3. First Player With Three MLS Golden Boots

Messi already won the 2025 MLS Golden Boot with 29 goals. No player has ever won the award three times — or even twice in a row.

Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the FIFA World Cup trophy.

4. MLS Single-Season Goal Record

Carlos Vela’s 2019 mark of 34 goals still stands. Messi finished only five short last season.

5. Most Goal Contributions in One MLS Season

Messi already broke the combined record with 60 goal involvements. Now he targets Carlos Vela’s regular-season total of 49 — Messi posted 48.

6. Most Assists in an MLS Season

The eternal benchmark is Carlos Valderrama’s 26 assists (2000). Messi recorded nine assists in his last six games, a pace that would smash the record.

Messi takes a free-kick

7. Most Free-Kick Goals of All Time

Messi stands at 69 free-kick goals, chasing the iconic totals of Marcelinho (78), Roberto Dinamite (75), and Juninho (72). Ten more — and the crown becomes his.

