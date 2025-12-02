Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Lionel Messi’s MLS 2028 countdown: Seven records that could seal his GOAT status forever before Inter Miami deal ends

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of inter Miami
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of inter Miami

The sunset years of a soccer career are supposed to be quiet. They are supposed to taper off, to soften, to lose the intensity that once defined them. Yet Lionel Messi, even far from Europe and long after leaving Barcelona behind, continues to operate on a plane entirely his own. Messi’s latest achievements with Inter Miami have reignited conversations once believed settled — not only about his legacy, but about what remains possible as he pushes toward 2028.

Messi has already redefined the competitive ceiling for an MLS team that, until recently, drifted without identity. Under his influence, the club has transformed from a struggling side into one of the most dominant units in the league. And now, as he continues to lift trophies for a team still writing its history, the question has shifted from What has Messi done? to What can Messi still do? Because the legend is not finished yet. And according to new reporting, there are seven major milestones still within his reach.

Messi’s latest title with Inter Miami was more than another trophy. It was a statement — a reminder that competitive excellence follows him wherever he plays. By winning with the club, Messi expanded his global resume in a way few could ever match.

He became the most decorated player in history with 46 official titles, achieved across four different teams. His honors span continents and competitive cultures: 35 titles with Barcelonathree titles with PSG, six major trophies with Argentina, and two trophies already with the Herons. On top of that sits a mountain of individual recognitions: 8 Ballon d’Or awards, six Golden Boots, three The Best awards, and four World Cup MVPs, forming a collection that may never be equaled.

And yet, Messi remains decisive at 38 years old, still shaping matches, still determining outcomes, still setting standards at a time when most players fade. His career’s closing act is not a fade-out — it’s a crescendo.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in 2025: Inter Miami star poised to surpass Al-Nassr ace in another historic collective record in post-Europe era

see also

Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in 2025: Inter Miami star poised to surpass Al-Nassr ace in another historic collective record in post-Europe era

The list revealed: Seven records Messi can still break

Messi may have rewritten the record books already — but seven more monumental marks remain within reach before 2028. These are not trivial achievements. They are historically significant, rarely attainable, and, in some cases, unprecedented.

1. Becoming the First Captain to Lift Two World Cups

As noted by beIN Sports: “In 2026, he could become the first captain in history to lift two World Cups wearing the armband.” No male player — not Pele, not Maradona — has ever done it.

2. First Captain With Four Straight Major International Titles

Argentina already owns the Copa America 2021Finalissima 2022, and World Cup 2022. If Messi’s side wins the Copa America 2025, he will claim a record never seen in national team soccer.

Advertisement

3. First Player With Three MLS Golden Boots

Messi already won the 2025 MLS Golden Boot with 29 goals. No player has ever won the award three times — or even twice in a row.

Messi World Cup

Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the FIFA World Cup trophy.

4. MLS Single-Season Goal Record

Carlos Vela’s 2019 mark of 34 goals still stands. Messi finished only five short last season.

Thomas Müller reveals key difference between Whitecaps and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami ahead of MLS Cup

see also

Thomas Müller reveals key difference between Whitecaps and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami ahead of MLS Cup

5. Most Goal Contributions in One MLS Season

Messi already broke the combined record with 60 goal involvements. Now he targets Carlos Vela’s regular-season total of 49 — Messi posted 48.

Advertisement

6. Most Assists in an MLS Season

The eternal benchmark is Carlos Valderrama’s 26 assists (2000). Messi recorded nine assists in his last six games, a pace that would smash the record.

messi free-kick

Messi takes a free-kick

7. Most Free-Kick Goals of All Time

Messi stands at 69 free-kick goals, chasing the iconic totals of Marcelinho (78), Roberto Dinamite (75), and Juninho (72). Ten more — and the crown becomes his.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Former Barcelona player delivers surprising take: ‘Young kids don’t look up to Messi’

see also

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Former Barcelona player delivers surprising take: ‘Young kids don’t look up to Messi’

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in 2025: Inter Miami star poised to surpass Al-Nassr ace in another historic collective record in post-Europe era

Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in 2025: Inter Miami star poised to surpass Al-Nassr ace in another historic collective record in post-Europe era

Messi finds himself on the brink of a new collective achievement, one that places him ahead of his long-time counterpart, Ronaldo in an unexpected way.

Lionel Messi’s successor? Argentina star targets turning into next national team captain

Lionel Messi’s successor? Argentina star targets turning into next national team captain

Lionel Messi's time in the national team is running out now that he's 38, and an Argentina star has addressed his desire of turning into the next captain of La Albiceleste.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly targeting MLS star to replace Jordi Alba for 2026

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly targeting MLS star to replace Jordi Alba for 2026

Jordi Alba announced that he'll be retiring at the end of the season, and in order to replace him for 2026, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are reportedly targeting the signing of an MLS star.

FIFA’s boldest VAR overhaul yet: Two new 2026 World Cup rules could change soccer forever

FIFA’s boldest VAR overhaul yet: Two new 2026 World Cup rules could change soccer forever

As FIFA prepares the framework for the 2026 World Cup, soccer’s lawmakers are weighing their most ambitious Video Assistant Referee expansion yet—one that could reshape how the sport is officiated at its highest level.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo