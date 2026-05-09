FIFA president Gianni Infantino faces new 2026 World Cup crisis as Iran agrees to participate only if seven demands are met

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup continues to accelerate, but a fresh layer of tension has now emerged around one of the tournament’s qualified nations. While Gianni Infantino remains focused on presenting the competition as a global celebration, Iran’s football federation (FFIRI) has officially confirmed that the national team will participate in the tournament only under a series of specific conditions.

After weeks of speculation surrounding the country’s status, Iran‘s national soccer team has now made its position clear. The federation announced that the team will compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place across the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

The statement from the Iranian federation carried a firm tone while emphasizing that soccer remains the priority. “We will definitely participate in the 2026 World Cup, but the hosts must take our concerns into account,” the federation declared.

Iran also insisted that its participation would happen while maintaining its identity throughout the tournament. “We will participate in the World Cup tournament, but without any retreat from our beliefs, culture, and convictions,” the statement added.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Iran celebrates during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers

FIFA wants the spotlight on soccer

The situation has arrived at an important moment for FIFA. The 2026 edition is expected to become the largest World Cup in history, featuring 48 national teams for the first time and spreading matches across three countries.

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Infantino has repeatedly spoken about the World Cup as a competition designed to unite fans around the globe. During FIFA meetings in recent weeks, the FIFA president reaffirmed that Iran would play its matches in the United States as originally planned.

The tournament itself remains one of the most anticipated sporting events in recent memory. Stadium preparations are already underway, ticket demand continues to rise, and several national teams have begun finalizing training camps and travel plans.

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The seven conditions behind Iran’s participation

While Iran confirmed its attendance, the federation also revealed that it had submitted a series of demands tied to the team’s experience during the tournament. The conditions focus heavily on visas, security, media handling, and respect for national symbols throughout the competition.

Iranian soccer chief Mehdi Taj explained that players and staff must receive visas without complications. The federation also requested guarantees regarding treatment at airports, hotels, and stadiums. Another major point involved the protection of the national anthem and official flag during matches.

Saman Ghoddos of Iran.

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Iran additionally asked that press conference questions remain focused strictly on soccer matters during the tournament. “All players and technical staff… should be granted visas without any problems,” Taj said during an interview with state television. The federation also requested stronger security arrangements for both players and supporters while traveling between venues.

On the field, Iran’s World Cup journey already promises to attract major interest. The national team has been placed in Group G alongside New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt. The Princes of Persia are scheduled to open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. The team is also expected to base itself in Tucson, Arizona, during the tournament.