Federico Valverde lose support some Real Madrid players reportedly request his departure

Real Madrid are enduring a very disappointing season, ending without titles for the second consecutive year. In addition, Álvaro Arbeloa has failed to make a decisive impact, leaving the door open for his departure. Adding to these problems, Federico Valverde could see his continuity at the club thrown into doubt after the drama with Aurélien Tchouaméni, as several important players have reportedly requested his departure in the summer of 2026.

According to Ramón Sánchez del Mon, a journalist specialized in Real Madrid, Federico Valverde’s conflict with Aurélien Tchouaméni has caused him to lose support within the locker room. Due to his repeated poor attitudes, several important los Blancos stars have requested his departure. Because of this, the Uruguayan’s continuity at the club may not be entirely guaranteed, meaning the next head coach would have to manage this dilemma.

As one of Real Madrid’s captains and best players, Federico Valverde may ultimately remain at the club. Amid a disappointing season, the Uruguayan star has managed to score nine goals and provide 13 assists, making him one of the team’s most productive players. In addition, he is one of the players who contributes the most defensively, balancing out the defensive gaps left by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Neither Jude Bellingham nor Arda Güler could replicate Federico Valverde’s profile in midfield. While Real Madrid have several midfielders in the squad, the Uruguayan star is the only true box-to-box player, capable of balancing the team and playing in multiple positions across the pitch. Therefore, Los Blancos could be forced to sign another player with a similar profile, something that would make little sense given how few players are capable of matching his consistency.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde of Real Madrid.

Valverde’s possible departure may boost power of Real Madrid stars

Throughout the season, the egos and excessive power of Real Madrid’s players have caused numerous problems. Following Xabi Alonso’s departure, Federico Valverde’s potential exit would only send one message to the players: They are in charge—something that has never happened on this team. Not even legends like Sergio Ramos or Cristiano Ronaldo managed to outmaneuver the team’s management, which prioritizes the collective over the individual.

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Recognizing this growing problem of egos and power struggles, Real Madrid’s front office are reportedly searching for a winning head coach with extensive experience managing difficult locker rooms. Because of this, Valverde’s departure may not make much sense if the club’s objective is to bring in a leader capable of handling the dressing room. With this in mind, the Uruguayan star is expected to remain with the team, although his captaincy could indeed be at risk.

Real Madrid’s dressing room issues may be solved with José Mourinho

Unlike Xabi Alonso or Álvaro Arbeloa, José Mourinho become as a legendary Real Madrid manager, rebuilding a difficult era and restoring unity within the locker room. Having managed true soccer legends, the Portuguese coach could easily control the egos inside the squad, something he already achieved with Iker Casillas, whom he benched in favor of Diego López. For that reason, he may emerge as the top contender for the head coach spot.

With the support of the front office, Mourinho could become the unquestioned leader of the locker room. Because of this, egos and personal conflicts would have to be set aside, or those involved could be pushed out of the team, something Real Madrid seemingly need right now. For this reason, tensions between players could disappear, with the club aiming to become a competitive team again like they were a few years ago.

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