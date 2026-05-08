‘There are other favorites in better form’: Messi names six teams to challenge Argentina at 2026 World Cup

Argentina are 39 days away from making their debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Lionel Messi recently discussed the national team’s chances in the tournament.

“We have to believe, just like Argentinians always do whenever there’s an official competition, whether it’s the Copa America or the World Cup, but also understand that there are other favorites ahead of us who are arriving in better form as a group,” Leo said during an interview on Lo Del Pollo.

“It’s a World Cup, and we know it’s always complicated because of the quality of the national teams involved,” Messi added before going into detail about the opponents he considers strongest. “France are looking very good again, and they have a lot of top-level players. Spain too.”

Continuing his analysis, the 38-year-old star mentioned a South American powerhouse. “Brazil, even though they haven’t been at their best lately, are always contenders and have the players to compete in every major tournament.”

Finally, Messi pointed to “the powers” that are traditionally among the favorites because of their history and talent. “Then there are the usual ones, Germany and England,” Leo said. He added another team as well: “And Portugal, who also have a very competitive national team.” He also acknowledged that underdogs are always possible. “Then there’s always some surprise team, strange things you don’t expect beforehand. There are a lot of national teams at a high level.”

see also Lionel Messi’s one-word verdict on his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘Beautiful’

Which opponents have eliminated Argentina during the Messi era?

Lionel Messi’s cautious approach when discussing the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes from personal experience. Before becoming world champions in Qatar 2022 and winning back-to-back Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024, Argentina suffered several painful defeats in major tournaments that left a mark on Leo and gave him a clear understanding of what it means to compete at the highest level.

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In three of the four unsuccessful World Cup campaigns he took part in, Messi experienced Germany’s superiority firsthand. Argentina lost to them in the quarterfinals of Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010, before later falling again in the final of Brazil 2014. Four years later in Russia, it was France who eliminated La Albiceleste in the memorable 4-3 Round of 16 clash.

At the continental level, Messi also endured difficult defeats against regional rivals. Brazil beat Argentina in the 2007 Copa America final and again in the 2019 semifinals. Chile eliminated Leo twice as well, defeating Argentina in the finals of 2015 and 2016, while Uruguay knocked them out in 2011.

Messi believes in his teammates

Despite the caution he expressed, Lionel Messi also showed confidence that he and his teammates will give everything they have to achieve success at the 2026 World Cup. “The national team are doing well. Right now, several players are dealing with injuries or a lack of rhythm, but Argentina will always compete and give everything, just like this group have done ever since they came together,” the forward said in the same interview.

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