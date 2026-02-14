Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores first goal at 41 for Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League return vs. Al Fateh

This Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to official action with Al Nassr after a voluntary two-week absence, and he did so in style. He scored the opener for his team in the Saudi Pro League clash against Al Fateh.

Those days of conflict between CR7 and the Public Investment Fund — sparked by certain decisions during the transfer window that led the Portuguese star to refuse to play in the previous two Saudi Pro League matches as a form of protest — are now in the past.

Al Nassr welcomed Ronaldo back for Saturday’s clash against Al Fateh, allowing head coach Jorge Jesus to deploy his preferred attacking setup, with Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mane on the wings, Joao Felix operating as the attacking midfielder and Cristiano serving as the focal point up front.

Under that setup, Al Nassr got off to an ideal start, needing just 17 minutes to break through. Ronaldo initiated the move by carrying the ball into the attacking half before laying it off to Sadio Mane and making his way into the box to await the return pass. The Senegal international delivered, sending in a precise cross that CR7 calmly finished to open the scoring.

After the opener, Al Nassr came close to extending their lead in an attack where Joao Felix took a shot, the ball traveled across the box in front of goal, but Ronaldo couldn’t get a touch. The hosts also had their chances, the clearest being a free kick from Matias Vargas that rattled the crossbar.

VAR denies Al Nassr another goal

In the second half, things didn’t change much. Al Nassr continued to look like the better-organized team on the field and came close to extending their lead on multiple occasions. However, saves from goalkeeper Pacheco and some finishing errors kept them from doing so.

In that context, they could have secured some breathing room midway through the second half, when Mohamed Simakan scored a second goal after capitalizing on a rebound inside the box. But after a VAR review that lasted several minutes, the goal was ruled out for a prior offside.

