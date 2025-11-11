Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves fans stunned with two-word bombshell update on retirement and 2026 World Cup plans with Portugal

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the UEFA Nations League trophy after his team's victory in during the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match between Portugal and Spain at Munich Football Arena on June 08, 2025 in Munich, Germany.
Cristiano Ronaldo has made many declarations over his two-decade career — from his early vow to conquer the world with Manchester United to his defiant promise of longevity at Real Madrid. But this week in Riyadh, the Portuguese legend made one of the most powerful statements of all, one that sends a ripple through the soccer world ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Appearing via videoconference at the World Tourism Summit in Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese veteran spoke calmly, his tone reflective but certain. He discussed legacy, family, and his enduring love for soccer. Yet buried in those words was a truth fans had long feared — a defining moment that signals the approach of an ending.

“I’m enjoying the moment,” Ronaldo told CNN. “But when I say soon, it’s really soon because I gave everything for football. I’ve been in the game for the last 25 years. I did everything. I have many records with clubs and the national team. I’m really proud — so let’s enjoy the moment, live the moment.”

At 40 years old, the Al-Nassr forward continues to defy time. He remains a crucial figure for both club and country, sitting on 953 career goals and an astonishing 143 international strikes, more than any male player in history. But as he admitted, time — and perhaps destiny — is catching up.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about 2026 World Cup?

The two-word claim came slowly, but they carried weight. In a quiet moment of reflection, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that the 2026 World Cup would be his last. “Definitely, yes,” he said, his tone firm yet wistful. “I’ll be 41 years old, and I think that will be the moment.”

With that, soccer’s most relentless competitor had set a date for his farewell. The tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada — the largest World Cup in history — will mark the final time Ronaldo wears Portugal’s colors on the biggest stage. For a player who has already made history by scoring in five consecutive World Cups, this will be his sixth and final appearance — a milestone unmatched in men’s football.

Ronaldo admitted that his official retirement from the sport is likely to follow soon after. “Let’s be honest,” he said. “When I mean soon, it’s probably one or two years I’ll still be at the game.” The acknowledgment came with surprising serenity. For years, he has fought to extend his prime, driven by an obsession with excellence. Now, the tone is different — not surrender, but acceptance. “My body feels good,” he said. “I want to keep scoring and helping the team. This is my life.”

Career that redefined greatness

Few careers can match Ronaldo’s in scope or significance. From his first steps at Sporting to record-shattering spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, he became the benchmark for consistency, longevity, and determination. He has lifted five Ballon d’Orsfive Champions League trophies, and led Portugal to two major international titles — the 2016 European Championship and the 2019 Nations League.

And yet, the World Cup — football’s grandest stage — remains the one trophy that eluded him. His closest attempt came in 2006, when Portugal fell to France in the semifinals. Since then, near misses and heartbreaks have followed, most recently in Qatar 2022, where the team bowed out to Morocco. Now, under coach Roberto Martínez, Portugal stands on the verge of qualification for 2026, and Ronaldo remains determined to lead once more.

