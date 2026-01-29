Trending topics:
UEFA Champions League
Comments

Pep Guardiola to thank José Mourinho as win over Real Madrid helps Man City secure Champions League top-eight spot

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

© Gareth Copley & Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesJose Mourinho (L), Head Coach of Benfica, and Pep Guardiola (R), Manager of Manchester City.

José Mourinho emerged as one of the key figures of Matchday 8 in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, as Benfica stunned Real Madrid with a dramatic 4-2 stoppage-time victory. With Manchester City benefiting from the result to secure a top-eight finish, head coach Pep Guardiola admitted he would be thanking the Portuguese manager.

Entering the night in third place and led by tournament top scorer Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid traveled to Estádio da Luz as favorites against Benfica. The match began accordingly, with Mbappé opening the scoring, but the hosts responded with a spirited comeback.

Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Galatasaray lifted them into eighth place, the final spot for direct qualification to the Round of 16, but they needed Real Madrid to drop points to hold position. As the score sat at 3-2, Guardiola and his players were safe, but Benfica’s late push for a fourth goal kept City’s fate hanging in the balance.

Speaking in his postmatch press conference, Guardiola admitted confusion when Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin abandoned his goal to join the attack: “We were all there so we didn’t know Benfica needed a goal to qualify so when the goalkeeper goes up, we say, ‘why you go?’ because Madrid can equalise and we are out.”

Anatoliy Trubin of Benfica celebrates scoring against Real Madrid.

Anatoliy Trubin of Benfica celebrates scoring against Real Madrid.

Because of goal difference, Benfica needed a two-goal victory, a requirement Trubin fulfilled by scoring a last-second header to seal qualification to the Champions League playoffs. “But it was a good strategy from José to score the fourth goal, right?” Guardiola added with a smile.

Guardiola will now be thanking Mourinho

Long defined by their fierce rivalry and contrasting philosophies, Guardiola and Mourinho have shared one of soccer’s most iconic managerial duels. On this occasion, however, one directly helped the other extend his Champions League run.

Asked whether he would send Mourinho a thank-you message, Guardiola answered without hesitation. “Yeah, of course,” he said, underscoring the mutual respect that still exists between two of the most influential managers of the 21st century.

