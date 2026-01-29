Álvaro Arbeloa’s future in doubt as Real Madrid are reportedly targeting a surprising Premier League coach

Álvaro Arbeloa managed to deliver an impressive performance as Real Madrid coach, despite the recent defeat to Benfica in the UEFA Champions League. Bringing out the best in Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, he has established himself as the clear favorite to remain at the helm of the team next season. However, the Spaniard’s future is not entirely clear, as Los Blancos are reportedly targeting a Premier League coach for the 2026-27 season.

According to Ramón Álvarez de Mon, Real Madrid have Unai Emery of Aston Villa on their list of priorities as a potential head coach for the 2026–27 season, should they decide not to continue with Álvaro Arbeloa. With a contract running until 2029, the Spaniard’s departure from the English club would be far from straightforward, especially given that he is the cornerstone of their sporting project and has enjoyed remarkable success since his arrival in 2022.

Despite the interest in Emery, Real Madrid have not finalized their decision regarding Arbeloa as the club is reportedly giving him until the end of the season to decide his future. However, if he concludes the season without securing any titles, it could mean the end of Alvaro’s tenure in the team. Additionally, Fabrizio Romano reports that the list of potential head coaches not only includes Unai Emery but also features Jurgen Klopp and other candidates.

Emery’s struggles with elite teams may raise red flags at Real Madrid

Over the past decade, Unai Emery has established himself as one of the best Spanish managers. After excelling with teams such as Sevilla and Villarreal, he has shown an imposing ability to lead sporting projects, as he has also done at Aston Villa. However, the Spaniard had unsuccessful spells at Arsenal and PSG, ending up being dismissed, which raises serious doubts about his ability to succeed at Real Madrid.

Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, takes selfies with fans.

Although Emery won multiple titles at Paris Saint-Germain, he failed to win the Champions League and was involved in several controversies regarding his management of the dressing room. Far from being an isolated experience, Unai also had another unsuccessful spell at Arsenal, being dismissed after a season and a half due to locker room struggles and a lack of solid results, raising doubts about his potential impact at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid’s real issue may not be the coach, but the roster

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Real Madrid have struggled to find true balance within the squad. While most reports point toward changes in the coaching spot, the real problem may lie in the roster itself. Following the departures of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos, the Spanish side chose not to sign a controlling, organizing midfielder, instead betting on Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler to fill that role. However, neither player has been able to consistently organize the team.

With this in mind, Los Blancos could genuinely need a midfield signing, targeting a profile capable of bringing balance to the team. As a result, some players could be sold, as there are several similar profiles in the squad, and their departures would not only reduce the wage bill but also free up midfield spots, opening the door for different profiles that could reshape the team’s reality.