Argentina coach Scaloni meets Atletico Madrid’s Simeone: Julian Alvarez and five other stars in the spotlight

This year is particularly intense in soccer, as always happens during a World Cup season. Right now, while clubs compete in domestic and continental tournaments, national teams are making their final preparations for the FIFA tournament to be held this summer in North America. In that context, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni met with Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone, reportedly discussing Julian Alvarez and other players.

“Argentina’s coach visited El Cerro del Espino today, meeting with Simeone, Gustavo Lopez, and Nelson Vivas after Atletico’s training session,” Marca reported on Thursday, referring to other members of the Spanish club’s staff who accompanied the coach.

“With the Finalissima in March approaching, the coaches took the opportunity to share information about their players… The match between Spain and Argentina during the next La Liga break marked this morning’s meeting,” the report added.

This makes sense considering that Atletico Madrid’s roster includes six Argentine players, all of whom have been called up by Scaloni in recent times. They are Juan Musso, Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada, Giuliano Simeone, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Julian Alvarez. “Scaloni and ‘El Cholo’ share concerns and needs. That’s why both wanted to agree on the best way to take care of their players,” Marca noted.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid.

The situation of Atletico Madrid’s Argentine players

Of the six Argentine players currently at Atletico Madrid, five appear almost certain to be included in the 26-player World Cup roster. Only Juan Musso remains in uncertainty: the goalkeeper last played in 2021 and has not been called up since October 2024.

Nahuel Molina was part of the squad that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and is considered Argentina’s starting right-back, having taken the spot from Gonzalo Montiel. Julian Alvarez also played in the last World Cup and remains a guaranteed starter, despite competition from Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez.

Thiago Almada is another 2022 World Cup champion, but at that time he did not hold the same importance for Argentina that he does now. The talented attacking midfielder currently has a strong chance of starting in the FIFA tournament.

Finally, the situations of Gonzalez and Simeone differ. Gonzalez was a key player for Argentina before the 2022 World Cup, but an injury kept him out of the roster in the days leading up to the tournament. In contrast, Giuliano Simeone broke into the national team last year, and his performances have met Scaloni’s expectations. Both players now appear almost certain to be part of the 26-player roster.

Argentina’s next challenge

Before the 2026 World Cup, Argentina will face a major challenge. They will aim to win their fifth consecutive title when they face Spain in the Finalissima, the tournament that brings together the reigning champions of Europe and South America.

After winning the same trophy in 2022 by defeating Italy, Lionel Messi and his teammates now face a tough test: they will play Spain on March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, the same venue where they beat France and were crowned World Cup champions.