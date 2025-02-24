Manchester United’s troubling financial situation: Notable cutbacks raise concerns

Manchester United, one of Europe’s most iconic and successful football clubs, is currently navigating a period of unprecedented challenges. Since the arrival of new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in February, the club has undertaken drastic cost-cutting measures to address a severe financial crisis.

Simultaneously, the team’s on-field performance has been far from satisfactory, leaving them struggling in the lower reaches of the Premier League table. These interwoven issues—financial instability and poor performance—are creating a turbulent atmosphere at Old Trafford.

According to reports in The Sun, Ratcliffe’s cost-cutting measures have impacted various aspects of the club’s operations, extending from staff reductions to changes in basic services at the training ground. The most notable changes involve reduced food options at the team’s cafeteria, with lunches now limited to soup and sandwiches for all but the first-team players. Coaches and analysts have also reportedly been affected.

Impact on youth teams and staff reductions

The cost-cutting measures have also affected Manchester United’s youth teams. In an unprecedented move, the under-18 team played their FA Youth Cup fifth-round match at the Leigh Sports Village instead of the iconic Old Trafford, a decision that saved approximately £8,000 but caused significant dissatisfaction.

Beyond the youth teams, over 250 employees have lost their jobs since Ratcliffe’s takeover, with further redundancies anticipated. The cancellation of the traditional Christmas party, increased ticket prices, and reduced funding for a charity supporting former players have further fueled criticism.

According to the New York Times, via The Athletic, Manchester United is saddled with a €360 million debt, of which €200 million is due in 2026. Failure to meet this obligation could lead to severe consequences, including point deductions or even relegation from the Premier League.

This financial burden comes on top of significant spending in the transfer market and millions of dollars in compensation paid to former manager Erik ten Hag and sporting director Dan Ashworth. The club has reported net losses exceeding €600 million in the last five years.

Manager Amorim’s assessment and future plans

Addressing the club’s predicament, manager Rúben Amorim described the current situation as “the worst Manchester United team in history,” emphasizing the need for caution in future transfers. While acknowledging the urgency of the situation, he indicated a preference for a measured approach, stating, “The club is taking its time, we want to be cautious with transfers and not repeat the mistakes of the past.”

Despite this cautious approach, the club recently spent €30 million on fullback Patrick Dorgu, and some academy players like Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo are reportedly being considered for sale to ease the financial burden.