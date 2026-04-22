Rodri to miss next Man City game with injury amid Premier League title race, says Guardiola

Rodri has been one of Manchester City‘s most indispensable players, and the club felt his absence acutely during his lengthy injury layoff last season. Now, with the Premier League title race heating up, head coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the Spanish midfielder will miss the team’s upcoming fixture due to injury.

With the FA Cup semifinal on the horizon, City have scheduled their Matchday 34 Premier League clash against Burnley for Wednesday, April 22, at Turf Moor. Sitting just three points behind Arsenal at the top of the table with a game in hand, a victory would pile further pressure on the Gunners in the closing stretch of the season.

At Tuesday’s press conference, however, Guardiola confirmed that Rodri will not be available for the trip to Burnley due to a groin problem. “I think for tomorrow he will not be ready,” the City manager said.

The concern appears to stop there for now, with Guardiola suggesting Rodri could return either for the FA Cup semifinal against Southampton or the subsequent Premier League fixture. “We will see for the next games. Maybe against Southampton or maybe in 12 days,” he added.

Rodri of Manchester City runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Dominik Szoboszlai.

Since returning from the ACL injury that ruled him out for the majority of last season, Rodri has featured in 31 matches across all competitions for City. His direct goal contributions have been modest, with two goals and no assists, but his presence in the engine room has restored the midfield stability that was so sorely missed in his absence, re-establishing him as the linchpin of Guardiola’s system.

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Rodri and Bernardo Silva: the core of City’s win over Arsenal

City are in excellent form, with their recent momentum tracing back to a January 17 victory over Manchester United, a result that served as a turning point in the club’s season and reignited their title challenge. The game that truly shifted the tone of the race, however, was Sunday’s 2-1 win over Arsenal, in which Guardiola singled out both Rodri and Bernardo Silva for their leadership and composure in a high-stakes encounter.

“Both are experienced, they have a huge special personality,” Guardiola said. “They are not young guys anymore, experienced guys, but played a lot of this type of games and know how it must be played. They were exceptional,” the manager added. The praise comes at a poignant moment, with Silva set to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires, while Rodri’s own future is the subject of growing speculation amid reported interest from Real Madrid.