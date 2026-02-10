Trending topics:
Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United face fierce threat as Manchester City reportedly enter race for $130 million star

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United.
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United.

After Michael Carrick’s impressive impact, Manchester United have emerged as one of the Premier League’s top-performing teams. With Bruno Fernandes at the helm, they currently rank in the top five of the standings. However, Carlos Casemiro’s departure at the end of the season has prompted them to target a midfielder valued at $130 million. Complicating the Red Devils’ plans, Manchester City have reportedly entered the race for his arrival.

In an effort to bolster consistency in their midfield, Manchester United have targeted Elliot Anderson as a potential key signing. Due to his impressive performances, Nottingham Forest reportedly demand £100 million (approximately $136 million) for his transfer. While the Red Devils are not rushing his signing, Manchester City are prepared to meet this substantial fee, viewing him as a pivotal player for the future, according to TEAMtalk.

While a move to Manchester City could be very appealing, Elliot Anderson may not have his place in the team fully guaranteed. With Rodri, Nico González, Tijjani Reijnders, and Phil Foden in the squad, the Englishman would not be a guaranteed starter under Pep Guardiola. As a highly rated young prospect, the 23-year-old would be seeking immediate prominence, especially as he is already an established Premier League star.

Unlike the Citizens, Elliot could be an undisputed starter at Manchester United. Having lost Carlos Casemiro, he would be the main bet in the midfield, alongside Kobbie Mainoo. Moreover, the Red Devils sports project has been strongly boosted by Michael Carrick’s arrival, making his adaptation easier. Nonetheless, they could need to secure their UEFA Champions League spot to secure the 23-year-old star arrival, as it is still the main difference with Pep Guardiola’s team.

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest FC playing in the UEFA Europa League.

Not only Elliot Anderson: Man United eye two other midfielders

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Manchester United have been determined to strengthen their midfield, as Manuel Ugarte has failed to fully convince and Casemiro’s expected departure at the end of the campaign has accelerated this priority. While Elliot Anderson is reportedly the Red Devils’ top target, Manchester City’s alleged interest could complicate the operation. As a result, they are also looking at two other midfielders.

Michael Carrick receives stunning backing from two Manchester United stars amid his uncertain Premier League future

Michael Carrick receives stunning backing from two Manchester United stars amid his uncertain Premier League future

According to Sky Sport, the Red Devils have also included Carlos Baleba of Crystal Palace and Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion on their list. Like Elliot, both midfielders could be involved in transfers exceeding $100 million, as they rank among the best in their position in the Premier League. For this reason, Manchester United may not rush to finalize their next signing, as they have alternatives if Anderson’s arrival does not materialize.

