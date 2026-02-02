Xabi Alonso’s future may not only lie in Liverpool, as the Spaniard reportedly joins a short list for top Premier League job

Xabi Alonso transitioned from being one of the world’s most promising coaches to facing dismissal from Real Madrid. In just a few months on the job, the Spaniard struggled to find the ideal balance in the team’s midfield, which led to his early departure. Despite concerns about how this might impact his future, Liverpool remain interested in having him lead their sporting project. Alongside the Reds, he stands as one of the top candidates for a top Premier League team.

While Pep Guardiola continues to shine as one of the best managers in world, some players believe he could leave the club at the end of the season. As a result, Xabi Alonso has emerged as one of the leading candidates to take over at Manchester City, due to his successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen, reports Matt Law of The Telegraph. However, the Spaniard is not the only option, as two other managers have also joined the shortlist.

Despite Xabi Alonso is the most recent name to join Manchester City’s shortlist, the club is still considering other top-tier candidates. As a result, Enzo Maresca has also emerged as a clear favorite to take charge of the Citizens, reports Matt Law. Despite being recently dismissed by Chelsea, the Italian managed to lead the team to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 title, implementing a well-defined playing style. In addition, his Premier League experience could give him an edge.

Along with Alonso and Maresca, Cesc Fabregas joins Manchester City’s shortlist to replace Pep Guardiola. While he is the least experienced coach on the list, he is currently shining at Como in Serie A, propelling them to the UEFA Conference League. With a current deal until 2028, the Spaniard’s departure wouldn’t be as easy as the other names on the list. Moreover, he has yet to win his first title, leaving doubts about his capacity to lead such a project.

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City, and Xabi Alonso embrace prior to the UEFA Champions League game.

Xabi Alonso may face choice between Liverpool and Manchester City

Despite the alleged issues he had in the Real Madrid dressing room, Xabi Alonso remains one of the most highly rated coaches in the world. His impressive impact at Bayer Leverkusen made his ability to lead a sporting project clear. As a result, Liverpool and Manchester City have emerged as the leading candidates to bring him into their respective projects. Because of this, the Spaniard could be forced to make a difficult decision in the short term.

Although both Liverpool and Manchester City currently have managers in place, both clubs are targeting a change for the 2026–27 season. While the Reds could part ways with Arne Slot due to poor results, the Citizens may see Pep Guardiola depart for personal reasons. In this context, Xabi Alonso has attracted the attention of both clubs thanks to his proactive style of play and commitment to developing young players.

As a Reds legend, Xabi Alonso could have a preference for a move to Anfield, where he would immediately command the respect of the dressing room. However, Arne Slot’s departure is not yet fully defined, and if Liverpool decide to retain him, the Spaniard could accept Manchester City’s offer, where he would carry on Pep Guardiola’s legacy, pursue an iconic spell in the Premier League, and move away from Liverpool for several years.