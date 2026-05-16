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Is Erling Haaland playing? Confirmed lineups for Chelsea vs Manchester City in the 2025-26 FA Cup final

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Erling Haaland of Manchester City holds the Premier League Player of the Match against Fulham.
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City holds the Premier League Player of the Match against Fulham.

Chelsea and Manchester City are set to meet beneath the Wembley arch in the 2025-26 FA Cup final, with Erling Haaland once again becoming one of the major talking points ahead of kick-off. The final arrives at a crucial moment for both clubs, with Manchester City chasing another domestic trophy and Chelsea desperately searching for something positive to rescue an inconsistent season.

The 145th edition of the FA Cup final carries enormous weight on both sides. Manchester City has the chance to complete a domestic cup double after already lifting the Carabao Cup. At the same time, Chelsea hopes to end years of frustration at Wembley and finally bring silverware back to Stamford Bridge. The Citizens have already secured their place in the history books before the final even begins. 

Pep Guardiola’s side became the first club ever to reach four consecutive FA Cup finals.  However, City lost the previous two finals against Manchester United and Crystal Palace after defeating United in the 2023 showpiece, meaning the squad arrives at Wembley eager to avoid a third straight final disappointment.

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On the other hand, Chelsea’s campaign has unfolded very differently. The London outfit has struggled badly in the Premier League and has already gone through major managerial upheaval during the season. Interim manager Calum McFarlane now finds himself with an unexpected opportunity to deliver silverware. 

Chelsea has lost its last three FA Cup finals, and another defeat would extend a miserable recent Wembley record even further. The Blues have shown flashes of quality in the competition, however. They scored 21 goals on their journey to the final and edged past Leeds United in the semi-final thanks to Enzo Fernandez’s winner.

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Will Erling Haaland play?

Erling Haaland will start for Manchester City in the FA Cup final. The Norwegian striker was rested during the midweek victory over Crystal Palace and will return fresh for Wembley.

Guardiola has also restored several important players to the lineup, including Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki. Haaland’s inclusion is especially significant given his strange record at Wembley, where he has struggled to score in major finals despite his remarkable numbers elsewhere.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, and Erling Haaland celebrating.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, and Erling Haaland celebrating.

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Speaking about Haaland’s Wembley drought, Guardiola joked: “On Saturday, he will score.” The striker’s return gives City a major boost. Haaland, Doku, Cherki, and Antoine Semenyo will form a dangerous attacking unit, with City having scored three goals in each of its last three matches.

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Confirmed lineups

Chelsea confirmed XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro.

Manchester City confirmed XI (4-2-3-1): Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Bernardo Silva, Nico Gonzalez; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

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