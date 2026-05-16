FA Cup 2025–26 prize money: How much Chelsea or Manchester City will earn for winning the final

The road to Wembley has already delivered drama, pressure, and expectation for both Chelsea and Manchester City, but the 2025-26 FA Cup final carries another major incentive behind the scenes. As English soccer’s oldest competition prepares for its latest showpiece event, attention has also turned toward the financial rewards waiting for the club that lifts the trophy.

Saturday’s final arrives during an emotional moment for both sides. Chelsea is attempting to rescue a disappointing season with silverware, while Manchester City is chasing another historic achievement under Pep Guardiola after once again reaching Wembley.

Chelsea searches for redemption at Wembley

The Blues head into the final under interim manager Calum McFarlane after a turbulent campaign that has left supporters frustrated. The club’s inconsistent Premier League form has increased the pressure surrounding the FA Cup, especially with European qualification still uncertain through league position.

The London side has enjoyed a productive run in the competition despite domestic struggles. Victories over Charlton Athletic, Hull City, Wrexham, Port Vale, and Leeds helped Chelsea reach its 17th FA Cup final, with Enzo Fernandez playing a key role throughout the journey.

Chelsea’s recent record in finals has been difficult, however. The club has lost three consecutive FA Cup finals since lifting the trophy in 2018, and its recent form against Manchester City offers little encouragement after a long winless run in this fixture.

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Manchester City eyes another piece of history

Manchester City arrives at Wembley with momentum and experience on its side. The Citizens have now reached four consecutive FA Cup finals, becoming the first side ever to achieve that feat. The Manchester side has already claimed the EFL Cup this season and remains involved in the Premier League title race.

Guardiola’s squad has looked sharp in recent weeks, collecting important victories while rotating key players carefully ahead of the final. City’s route to Wembley included a remarkable 10-1 victory over Exeter City before wins against Salford City, Newcastle, Liverpool, and Southampton. It has also dominated statistically in the FA Cup era under Guardiola, recording the most wins, goals, and clean sheets since his arrival in 2016.

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There is also growing attention around several senior players who could be approaching the end of their time at the Etihad Stadium. Bernardo Silva and John Stones are among the names linked with departures, making this final potentially emotional for the squad.

FA Cup 2025–26 prize money breakdown

Beyond the prestige and silverware, there is also a substantial financial reward attached to the competition. The winner of the FA Cup final will earn £2.12 million ($2.8 million), while the runner-up will receive £1.06 million ($1.4 million).

The figures become even larger when the full tournament earnings are combined. Because prize money accumulates round by round, the eventual champion will take home more than £4.14 million ($5.48 million) across the entire competition.

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Round Winners Losers First Round Proper £47,750 ($63,000) £15,800 ($20,800) Second Round Proper £79,500 ($105,000) £21,200 ($28,000) Third Round Proper £121,500 ($160,000) £26,500 ($35,000) Fourth Round Proper £127,000 ($168,000) — Fifth Round Proper £238,500 ($315,000) — Quarter-final £477,000 ($630,000) — Semi-final £1.06 million ($1.4 million) £530,000 ($700,000) Final £2.12 million ($2.8 million) £1.06 million ($1.4 million)

The total payout for the FA Cup winner exceeds £4.14 million ($5.48 million), while the losing finalist still earns roughly £3.08 million ($4.08 million).