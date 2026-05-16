Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 FA Cup Final

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2025-26 FA Cup final as Chelsea take on Manchester City under the Wembley arch. The Blues arrive desperate to rescue a difficult campaign, while City chase a domestic cup double after already lifting the Carabao Cup earlier this season. Pep Guardiola’s side also makes history today as the first club ever to reach four consecutive FA Cup finals.

Manchester City heads into the showpiece in excellent form, having won eight of their last nine matches in all competitions. The Citizens have also dominated this fixture in recent years, going 13 games unbeaten against Chelsea since the 2021 Champions League final. Guardiola is expected to recall stars such as Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and Rayan Cherki, with City looking to secure an eighth FA Cup crown.

Chelsea, meanwhile, continues to struggle for consistency under interim boss Calum McFarlane. The London side has won only two of its last 11 matches, although the return of Reece James, Levi Colwill, and Pedro Neto offers a timely boost ahead of kickoff. The Blues are aiming to end a painful Wembley streak after losing their last three FA Cup finals.

The most recent meeting between the two sides ended in a 3-0 victory for City at Stamford Bridge in April, adding further confidence for Guardiola’s men heading into today’s final.